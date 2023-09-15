Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Clarke (20) was handed down his sentence at Peterborough Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (September 15) after previously pleading guilty to the charge of dangerous driving.

The incident, which occurred between the A47 and the B1167 in Thorney on the evening of April 22, left three people seriously injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clarke last appeared in the dock on August 11. where he was given an interim driving ban and released on bail.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flynn Clarke in action for Peterborough United. Photo: Joe Dent,

At the time of his sentencing, Clarke- who was born in Peterborough- was on loan at National League Side Dagenham and Redbridge from Norwich City.

He joined the Canaries from Posh in the summer of 2021 after making 11 first team appearances for Posh; making his debut on September 5, 2020 in Posh’s 1-0 EFL Cup defeat to Cheltenham.

He scored three times for the club, all in the EFL Trophy, including a stunning long-range effort away at Cambridge in November 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clarke also scored on his Scotland Under 21 debut in a friendly draw with Northern Ireland in September 2022.

A Norwich City spokesperson said: "Following the decision, the club will consider the matter internally in accordance with its own disciplinary procedure."