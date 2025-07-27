First goal for Peterborough United Women for Jess as higher-level Derby County are beaten, plus player-coach role for Emily
Niamh Reynolds also scored in the first-half, from the penalty spot, as Posh won 2-1. The hosts pulled a goal back in the second-half, but Posh were deserved winners.
Rousseau clipped the ball into the top corner from the edge of the penalty area with her left-foot in the 27th minute. She was also fouled which enabled Reynolds to fire Posh 2-0 in front six minutes later..
Sophie Harris played in goal for Posh with regular number one Niamh Corry sidelined by injury. She was beaten just once, seven minutes from time.
Posh are back friendly action on Thursday at Cambridge United before visiting London Bees on Sunday.
Posh: Harris, Pitt, Osker, Driscoll-King, James, Mears (sub Bennett 46 mins), Reynolds (sub Stanford 46 mins), Perkins (sub Wilshaw 88 mins), Clarke (sub Curson 61 mins), Rousseau. Willshaw (sub Hines 46 mins),
Defender Emily Sharpe has re-signed for Posh Women for the 2025/26 campaign. Sharpe will also take on a coaching role with the team.
Sharpe has scored once in 29 appearances in all competitions since joining the club from Loughborough Lightning and was a regular at the heart of the Posh defence during the 2024/25 campaign.
Manager Jake Poole said: "Emily is a natural leader and has helped us take the club in a direction we intended when I joined the club. To bring her on board with the coaching staff alongside her playing duties was an absolute no brainer and the impact she has already had within the group has been fantastic."
Sharpe took charge of Sunday’s game at Derby County in Poole’s absence.
