Fingers crossed for Peterborough United’s Idris Kanu who is in Africa with the Sierra Leone squad for the Africa Cup of Nations

Peterborough United player Idris Kanu is in Africa with his fingers crossed that he makes the final cut for the Sierra Leone squad due to compete in the Africa Cup of Nations in the new year.
The 22 year-old has travelled with a provisional 40-man squad which will be reduced to 28 before the tournament starts in Cameroon on January 9. It is scheduled to end on February 6.
Kanu is expected to be in the squad after making his full international debut last month.
If Kanu is selected he would miss four Posh Championship matches and the third round FA Cup tie at home to Bristol Rovers of League Two on Saturday, January 8.
Sierra Leone play group matches against Algeria (January 11), Ivory Coast (January 16) and Equitoreal Guinea on January 20.
“We expect Idris to get into the final squad and so does he,” Posh boss Darren Ferguson said. “And the club wishes him all the best. It’s a fantastic opportunity for him to play in a fantastic competition.”
English-based players Osman Kakay (Crystal Palace), Daniel Francis (Bradford City) and Sulaiman Borbor Kai Kai (Wycombe) are also in the Sierra Leone 40-man squad.