Peterborough United’s players showed fight as well as flair as they fought back to draw their 2-2 League One game at Stevenage on Tuesday.
Posh played some decent football at times even as they slipped 2-0 behind, but more impressive was their refusal to panic and their determination to stick to their game-plan.
RATINGS KEY: 10-Out of this world; 9-Outstanding; 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker.
1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC
His decision to punch rather than catch a cross cost Posh the first goal. He is big enough to be able to deal with that sort of delivery better than he does. Okay after that and kicked the ball well - 6. Photo: Joe Dent
2. PETER KIOSO
A very ragged display from the skipper. Stevenage used Dan Butler to stop his runs forward and it worked a treat. As a result Kioso was erratic in possession and only started to get forward effectively in the second half when he didn't cross the ball well - 5. Photo: Joe Dent
3. HARRISON BURROWS
The left-back worked hard, but was inconsistent with his passing and crossing. Defended okay - 6. Photo: Joe Dent
4. JOSH KNIGHT
The centre-back defended his penalty area very well, Some adventurous dashes forward and great commitment throughout, only spoilt by the occasional poor pass out from the back - 7. Photo: Joe Dent