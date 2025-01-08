Fergie on a bid for RJJ and Joel Randall's impending departure
The Winter window runs from January 2 to 11pm on Monday, February 3 and we will update the blog with Posh moves, all League One transfers and any news involving former London Road players.
Posh January transfer window
Key Events
- Posh are seeking new defenders
- They will need players to keave first
- RJJ already linked with a Championship move
Randall departure imminent
Posh boss Darren Ferguson expects Joel Randall’s departure to be confirmed today. It’s understood League One rivals Bolton Wanderers is his chosen destination.
Ferguson, who did not name the club involved, said: “It’s very, very close, as close as you can get without it actually being announced.”
Fergie on RJJ future as a bid is turned down
Posh boss Darren Ferguson has revealed a bid for striker Ricky Jade-Jones from Championship club Cardiff City has been rejected.
Ferguson said: “The Cardiff manager went public with their interest in Ricky, but we have turned down their bid. Whether or not they will come back I don’t know, but this will be just the start of a lot of interest in him.
“We have to remember he is out of contract at the end of this season and if he went abroad he could leave for nothing and we can’t have players like that leaving without a fee.
“We have offered him a fantastic new contract, but it has not been signed.”
Ferguson also revealed Posh have been scouring this country and abroad for an experienced centre-back and a left-back, but he believes Posh have enough forwards to cover for the loss of Jones.
Ex-Posh man on the move
Posh flop George Moncur has joined Ebbsfleet United on loan from League One side Leyton Orient. Ebbsfleet are bottom of the National League with one win from 24 matches.
Moncur had spent the first half of the season on loan at Southern United, also of the National League.
Boro update on RJJ
From the MIddlesbrough Gazette today: ‘ Boro have scouted Peterborough United striker Ricky Jade Jones, but have no concrete interest in signing the 22-year-old at this time.
‘In a month where there is uncertainty over Latte Lath's future, they have a list of potential targets of which Jade Jones is believed to be on, but right now they aren't in a position to sign a striker unless there's a significant development over Latte Lath.’
Darragh on a shift in transfer policy and interest in a Posh defender
Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony, speaking on this week’s edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast, admitted Posh tried, and failed, to sign a 33 year-old centre-back earlier this month.
MacAnthony mentioned no names, but 33 year-old defender Sonny Bradley joined League Two promotion-chasers Wycombe Wanderers on loan for the rest of the season from Derby County this week.
MacAnthony also revealed one of the young Posh defenders has attracted attention from a leading League One club, but that interest was rebuffed.
MacAnthony said: “The manager wanted us to try for the 33 year-old centre-back, but it’s not easy persuading players like that to join a club 19th in League One. They would much prefer to go to a club with a chance of promotion.
"It does frustrate me when players choose to join League One clubs who are having a one-off good season – and I am not talking about the clubs at the top end of the division here – when they must know of our reputation for helping careers.
"It’s just another thing we have to deal with because of our form this season, but we are still trying for a centre-back and a left-back.
"Barry Fry had a call this week from a club near the top of League One about one of our young defenders which shows others believe there is potential there as well, but we are not interested in selling.”
Kypriano rumours
The same Football League World website which revealed the Ricky-Jade Jones to Cardiff link now says Cardiff and Plymouth are chasing Posh skipper Hector Kyprianou.
Cardiff confirm RJJ talks, but Boro show interest as well
Cardiff City boss Omer Riza has confirmed interest in Posh striker Ricky-Jade Jones.
Riza told Wales Online: "There have been discussions regarding Ricky-Jade Jones and we will see how that progresses.”
The PT has today been told Middlesbrough are also interested in Jones. Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony said a top 10 Championship club had been on about the 22 year-old. Boro are currently fifth.
Ex-Posh 'keeper set to move on
Portsmouth are prepared to sell former Posh goalkeeper Will Norris in the January transfer window.
Norris was a regular in Pompey’s League One title-winning squad last season. He played for Posh in the second-half of the 2022-23 season when on loan from Burnley.
League One latest January 7
Bristol Rovers are set to sign midfielder Romaine Sawyers after the player left AFC Wimbledon at the weekend.
Randall update
The Bolton News are reporting Joel Randall’s move to Bolton Wanderers from Posh is at an advanced stage.
They say Randall, who was one of manager Ian Evatt’s top targets in the summer, is negotiating personal terms over a transfer which is likely to exceed £1 million., but won’t be as much as the £1.5 million Bolton bid in the summer.
RUMOURS: RJJ and a possible replacement for him
Championship strugglers Cardiff City have been linked with a move for Posh striker Ricky-Jade Jones.
Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has said there is second tier intertest in JOnes, including from a top 10 club.
Well-known journalist Pete O’Rourke claims Derby County, Bolton Wanderers, Barnsley and Posh are plotting moves for non-league goal scoring sensation Tom Cursons from Ilkeston Town.
The 23 year-old is top scorer in the Northern Premier League with 19 goals..
Wycombe sign experienced defender
Promotion-chasing Wycombe Wanderers have signed centre-back Sonny Bradley on loan from Derby County until the end of the season,
Bolton eye up an attacking midfielder
Bolton Wanderers have been linked with a move for Cardiff City midfielder Joel Colwill who has been starring on loan in League Two with Cheltenham.
Bolton are also reportedly keen on Posh star Joel Randall.
Birmingham to splash out more millions
Bristol Rovers and Shrewsbury Town are both reportedly interested in Barrow defender Theo Vassell.
Birmingham City are set to complete the signing of Phil Neumann from Hannover 96 after reportedly finalising terms with the German Bundesliga 2 outfit.
The Blues failed with a £3.4 million bid for Neumann in the summer, but he’s out of contract in the summer so they will not have to pay that much.
Ex-Posh star Josh Knight plays for Hannover
Chairman on other possible departures
On the ‘Up The Posh Cast’ show, MacAnthony also disclosed there have been transfer window bids for Ricky-Jade Jones including a surprise one from a top 10 Championship club.
The Posh chairman indicated he would ask for Jones to return on loan for the rest of the season if a deal is struck.
MacAnthony doesn’t believe survival in League One this season is dependent on Jones or Hector Kyprianou staying at Posh. Both are out of contract at the end of the season when Kyprianou could leave for nothing.
Darragh gives Joel Randall update
Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has been on fans’ show ‘Up The Poshcast’ on Sunday evening.
He discussed Joel Randall’s impending departure revealing two clubs made written bids for the player which were turned down, but one has now made an acceptable verbal bid which needs to be firmed up.
Randall has not discussed terms with his expected new club. They are expected to take place on Monday. It’s thought to be League One side Bolton Wanderers who made several bids for the now 25 year-old in the summer.
They were turned down, but Posh boss Darren Ferguson told MacAnthony a couple of weeks back to sell Randall if the summer bids were matched. MacAnthony insists Posh will not lose money on Randall. Posh have paid former club Exeter City £1.2 million in transfer fee and add ons. Posh will also demand lucrative add ons as part of the new deal.
MacAnthony did not rule out Randall ‘coming again’ at Posh if he rejects the proposed move.
The chairman refused to discuss the cause of Randall’s fall out with Ferguson earlier in the season.
Wigan sign a striker
Wigan Athletic have signed Oxford United striker Will Goodwin on loan.
Posh transfer window summary....
Posh have signed a right-back Carl Johnston from Fleetwood Town for a six-figure fee. He made his debut in yesterday’s 1-0 defeat at Wrexham.
Posh have accepted a bid for Joel Randall. This is believed to have come from League One rivals Bolton Wanderers.
A transfer out of London Road to an unnamed club for Jack Sparkes has fallen through.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.