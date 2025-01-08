Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony, speaking on this week’s edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast, admitted Posh tried, and failed, to sign a 33 year-old centre-back earlier this month.

MacAnthony mentioned no names, but 33 year-old defender Sonny Bradley joined League Two promotion-chasers Wycombe Wanderers on loan for the rest of the season from Derby County this week.

MacAnthony also revealed one of the young Posh defenders has attracted attention from a leading League One club, but that interest was rebuffed.

MacAnthony said: “The manager wanted us to try for the 33 year-old centre-back, but it’s not easy persuading players like that to join a club 19th in League One. They would much prefer to go to a club with a chance of promotion.

"It does frustrate me when players choose to join League One clubs who are having a one-off good season – and I am not talking about the clubs at the top end of the division here – when they must know of our reputation for helping careers.

"It’s just another thing we have to deal with because of our form this season, but we are still trying for a centre-back and a left-back.