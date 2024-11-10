Fans react to thumping derby win for Peterborough United: 'Blistering pace won the Cambridgeshire race'

By Alan Swann
Published 10th Nov 2024, 10:33 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

We couldn’t let a 6-1 thrashing of Cambridge United pass without getting a reaction from the Peterborough United fans.

We gave them six words (one for each goal) to sum up Saturday’s game and to nominate a man-of-the-match without counting hat-trick hero Kwame Poku. Some fans failed to stick to the word limit, but on a day like this we didn't blame them. Here are a selection of replies as told to @PTAlanSwann on X...

First 20 was hard, rest easy.

@GlennHackney11

Kwame Poku and Ricky-Jade Jones celebrate the former's first goal for Posh v Cambridge United/ Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.Kwame Poku and Ricky-Jade Jones celebrate the former's first goal for Posh v Cambridge United/ Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Kwame Poku and Ricky-Jade Jones celebrate the former's first goal for Posh v Cambridge United/ Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Six one. Thanks for coming Cambridge. MOM RJJ

@romysdad

Defensively very strong, sublime going forward. MOM Fernandez

@batesolly18

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Malik Mothersille celebrates his goal from the penalty spot for Posh against Cambridge. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.Malik Mothersille celebrates his goal from the penalty spot for Posh against Cambridge. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Malik Mothersille celebrates his goal from the penalty spot for Posh against Cambridge. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Big offer incoming. De Havilland looks good enough to replace Hector.

@Rutlandspinner

Another easy win. MOM Randall

@Rutlandspinner2

Jones for man of the match. His passing was good, hold up play sublime and also on the scoresheet. Not to mention his pace and pressing ability. Special mention to Mothersille, who was amazing as well.

@I2aacG1lby14

Jack Sparkes MOM for me.

@danhomden

I thought we played quite well. MOM Jones.

@Deedz42

Fernandez was a beast, won everything in the air.

@carl_golder

Excellent performance after a shaky start. MOM Randall.

@PoshboyAlan

Defensively confident. Standing tall. Speed kills. MOM Fernandez.

@TobyWoody

Devastating in attack, Cambridge blown away. MOM Randall

@SidDay1

Form is temporary, class is permanent. MOM: Fernandez

@IanJBryant

Performance of the season. Guts and glory. MOM Manny.

@matt_pufc

Cambridge get battered everywhere they go! MOM Fernandez

@_sophieox

Best performance of the season. MOM Mothersille.

@StevenAdams2

After a stodgy start Ricky-Jade Jones was the catalyst for the victory as they couldn’t handle his strength and pace. He would still have been my MOM if I was allowed to vote for Poku. Five last season, six today. Looking forward to our seven goals next season if Cambridge can survive.

@derren_cooper

Shaky start followed by great finish. MOM RJJ.

@SBCastorPosh

Poku unstoppable, Randall unplayable, super Posh.

@StuartDancey1

Blistering pace wins the Cambridgeshire race!

@scarboroughsss

Related topics:CambridgeshireRicky-Jade JonesCambridge

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice