Fans react to thumping derby win for Peterborough United: 'Blistering pace won the Cambridgeshire race'
We gave them six words (one for each goal) to sum up Saturday’s game and to nominate a man-of-the-match without counting hat-trick hero Kwame Poku. Some fans failed to stick to the word limit, but on a day like this we didn't blame them. Here are a selection of replies as told to @PTAlanSwann on X...
First 20 was hard, rest easy.
@GlennHackney11
Six one. Thanks for coming Cambridge. MOM RJJ
@romysdad
Defensively very strong, sublime going forward. MOM Fernandez
@batesolly18
Big offer incoming. De Havilland looks good enough to replace Hector.
@Rutlandspinner
Another easy win. MOM Randall
@Rutlandspinner2
Jones for man of the match. His passing was good, hold up play sublime and also on the scoresheet. Not to mention his pace and pressing ability. Special mention to Mothersille, who was amazing as well.
@I2aacG1lby14
Jack Sparkes MOM for me.
@danhomden
I thought we played quite well. MOM Jones.
@Deedz42
Fernandez was a beast, won everything in the air.
@carl_golder
Excellent performance after a shaky start. MOM Randall.
@PoshboyAlan
Defensively confident. Standing tall. Speed kills. MOM Fernandez.
@TobyWoody
Devastating in attack, Cambridge blown away. MOM Randall
@SidDay1
Form is temporary, class is permanent. MOM: Fernandez
@IanJBryant
Performance of the season. Guts and glory. MOM Manny.
@matt_pufc
Cambridge get battered everywhere they go! MOM Fernandez
@_sophieox
Best performance of the season. MOM Mothersille.
@StevenAdams2
After a stodgy start Ricky-Jade Jones was the catalyst for the victory as they couldn’t handle his strength and pace. He would still have been my MOM if I was allowed to vote for Poku. Five last season, six today. Looking forward to our seven goals next season if Cambridge can survive.
@derren_cooper
Shaky start followed by great finish. MOM RJJ.
@SBCastorPosh
Poku unstoppable, Randall unplayable, super Posh.
@StuartDancey1
Blistering pace wins the Cambridgeshire race!
@scarboroughsss
