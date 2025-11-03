FA Cup second round draw details for Peterborough United and others

Jimmy-Jay Morgan in action for Posh against Cardiff in the FA Cup first round on Saturday. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United have been allocated ball number 13 in Monday’s FA Cup second round draw.

The draw will take place at approximately 6.45pm on TNT Sports ahead of their live coverage of the final first round tie between Tamworth and Leyton Orient.

The draw will be available on TNT Sports 1, discovery+ and the TNT Sports YouTube channel as part of the pre-match build-up.

The draw will be presented by Becky Ives with former England defender Joleon Lescott on hand to pull the balls out of the hat. The draw is not regionalised.

Ties for the Second Round are scheduled to be played around the weekend of Saturday December 6.

Posh beat Cardiff City 1-0 on Saturday to record a 16th straight win in the first round.

Ball numbers

1. Weston-super-Mare 2. Salford City 3. Luton Town 4. Gainsborough Trinity or Accrington Stanley 5. Milton Keynes Dons 6. Stockport County 7. Wigan Athletic 8. Newport County 9. Cheltenham Town 10. Barnsley 11. Carlisle United 12. Bristol Rovers 13. Peterborough United 14. Oldham Athletic 15. Doncaster Rovers 16. Tamworth or Leyton Orient 17. Chesterfield 18. Boreham Wood 19. Sutton United 20. Bolton Wanderers 21. Chelmsford City 22. Barrow 23. Wycombe Wanderers 24. Exeter City 25. Slough Town 26. Wealdstone 27. Swindon Town 28. Grimsby Town 29. Buxton 30. Burton Albion 31. Brackley Town 32. Blackpool 33. Cambridge United 34. Gateshead 35. Mansfield Town 36. Macclesfield 37. Shrewsbury Town 38. Fleetwood Town 39. Port Vale 40. Walsall