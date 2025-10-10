FA Cup first round draw details here including the ball number for Peterborough United
The 32 surviving teams from Saturday’s fourth round qualifying round ties will join the 48 teams from Leagues One and Two for the draw which is scheduled for live broadcast on TNT Sports 1, discovery+ and on the TNT Sports YouTube page at approximately 6.40pm.
It’s a completely random draw with no seeded teams and no geographical splits.
Local non-league clubs Spalding United and Stamford AFC missed out after defeats in the final qualifying round yesterday.
The 40 first-round ties will take place around the first weekend of November, mostly on Saturday, November 1.
Posh came from 2-0 down to win 4-2 at League Two side Newport County in the first round last season.
Substitute Ricky-Jade Jones scored twice after goals from Abraham Odoh and Joel Randall.