Hector Kyprianou will skipper Posh at Charlton. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United are determined to play with no fear at in-form Charlton Athletic on Tuesday night (7.45pm kick off).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On paper it’s a complete mismatch as Charlton have lost just one of their last 12 League One games. They haven’t conceded a goal at The Valley in the last four matches, three of which have been won. A 2-0 home win over another in-form team Stevenage on Saturday lifted the Londoners back into the top six.

In contrast Posh have picked up just two points in their last 11 away games and have conceded eight goals on their last two road trips. Posh are just one place above the relegation zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Darren Ferguson has ordered his players to show more resilience, but he also wants them to play with bravery in possession. Ferguson is mulling over some changes with the chance all three central midfielders – Hector Kyprianou, Mo Susoho, and Archie Collins – could start. That could mean a midfield diamond. Kyprianou will skipper the side tomorrow after on-loan centre-back Sam Hughes took the armband for the last two League One games.

Mo Susoho. Photo David Lowndes.

"Now that Mo is fully fit I can consider playing all three midfielders,” Ferguson admitted. “Mo is aggressive and very mobile so he gives us more flexibility. It’s important we get Archie and Hector playing consistently well though as they are key to our chances for the rest of this season. Hector will be captain and I’m expecting the fact the transfer window has now closed will be a big help for him.

"We gave the players a little break to freshen themselves up, but we've had a good two-day tactical lead into tomorrow’s game. The break probably came at a good time, but they know what’s expected of them in a very busy and hectic 82-day spell to the end of the season.

"First we have to sort this away form out. Our next four games are away and we have to show more resilience. We’ve conceded from the first corner we’ve faced in each of our last two matches and Charlton will be aware of that. Those moments are real momentum killers so we have to get the basics right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The players also know we have to run more and win more second balls, but I don’t want us to get away from the way we want to play. We obviously respect Charlton, but we can’t fear them. I want to see bravery in possession and the arrogance to take the ball in tight areas and play our game. It’s a fantastic football stadium at Charlton, although the pitch isn’t great, and they will be aggressive and they will get the ball forward quickly so it’s a other tough test for us.

"We’re on a bad run of results, but the confidence of the players hasn’t been crushed. They didn’t look devoid of confidence in the second-half against Cheltenham in our last game. Self-doubt can creep in when you are losing games so a big part of my job is to keep their confidence high, but it’s also something they need to manage themselves.

“It often only takes a win or two to change the mentality and we have to capitalise in games when we do have some momentum. We are in a mini-league of nine teams and we must better or match their results now to make sure we are in this league next season.”