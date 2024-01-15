Ex-players urge their former clubs to sign Jonson Clarke-Harris from Peterborough United!
On-loan players Peter Kioso and Zak Sturge have already returned to their parent clubs and Posh expect to sell striker Jonson Clarke-Harris and defender Ronnie Edwards.
Posh have signed goalkeeper Jed Steer and expect to bring other new players to the club.
Read our regular updates on Posh business and the transfers involving League One club on the PT blog
Posh January transfer window
Latest rumours and news
Premier League Luton Town look set to sign Reading centre-back Tom Holmes.
Charlton have allowed striker Chem Campbell to return to Wolves after a loan spell at the Valley. Campbell was taken off at half-time as Posh won 2-1 at Charlton on Saturday.
The South London press report Charlton are trying to sign Swindon Town goalkeeper Lewis Ward.
Clubs urged to sign JCH!
So far this weekend we've seen former players of Sunderland, Derby County and Portsmouth urge their old clubs to sign Jonson Clarke-Harris.
Clarke-Harris has been available for transfer for almost a year. Charlton Athletic have had an offer accepted by Posh, but the double League One Golden Boot winner doesn't appear to want the move.
League One round-up
Reports have emerged linking Stevenage and Charlton with Burton Albion striker Cole Stockton. Charlton appear to be giving up on Jonson Clarke-Harris.
Rams set to strengthen
Derby are expected to sign powerful striker Michael Smith from Sheffield Wednesday this week. Smith played for Rams boss Paul Warne at Rotherham.
Derby will jump from fourth to second if they beat Burton by two goals at home on Monday evening, a match live on Sky Sports. They would relegate Posh to third place.
Sunday snippet
Carlisle are close to signing Bradford City striker Jake Young, according to reports. Young had a prolific first half of the season on loan at League Two Swindon Town.
Updates from Charlton
The managers of Posh and Charlton now believe the transfer of Jonson Clarke-Harris between the clubs won't happen. See https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/sport/football/peterborough-united/the-potential-transfer-of-clarke-harris-to-charlton-athletic-to-peterborough-united-is-dying-a-slow-death-4477452.
Kioso absence explained
Peter Kioso wasn't named in Rotherham United's squad for today's Championship defeat at the hands of Stoke City today because the defender has been suffering from sickness, said Millers boss Leam Richardson.
The right-back didn't make the matchday 19 as the Millers left one of their substitute spots unfilled.
"He's been ill for three days," Richardson said.
Kioso left out
Rotherham United have left Peter Kioso out of their matchday squad for a Championship home game with Stoke City on Saturday.
The Millers only named 8 subs - 9 are permitted in the Championship - but KIoso wasn't among them.
Posh fans will hope it means Kioso is not wanted by Rotherham and he could therefore be back at London Road soon.
More from Charlton
Charlton made if 5 January transfer window signings by taking centre-back Macaulay Gillesphey from Plymouth for an undisclosed fee.
Charlton have also been linked with a move for Ipswich striker Freddie Ladapo, which could be a sign they are growing impatient in the wait to see if Jonson Clarke-Harris will join them from Posh.
KIoso latest
Rotherham manager Leam Richardson spoke about Peter Kioso, who spent the first half of the season on loan at Posh before being recalled, today.
He said: "He's come back in and been welcomed back by myself, the staff and the players very well. We'll add him to the squad and the framework of what we're trying to build.
"We've spoken too much about our player and other people's comments. We aren't in control of any teams making offers for our players. We want to keep all our players and evolve."