Colby Bishop. Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images.

Posh once had a bid for Accrington Stanley striker Colby Bishop turned down and now the 25 year-old is set to move to Fratton Park for an undisclosed fee.

Pompey have strengthened their striking options in recent days as former AFC Wimbledon forward Joe Pigott joined them on a season-long loan from Ipswich Town last week. Attacking midfielder Marcus Harness moved in the other direction from Portsmouth to Ipswich for an undisclosed fee.

Pompey have also signed highly-rated young goalkeeper Josh Griffiths on loan from West Bromwich Albion. Griffiths played on loan at Lincoln City last season.

Will Grigg has returned to MK Dons. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Another Ipswich forward James Norwood has joined Barnsley, one of the teams relegated with Posh from the Championship last season.

Other signings by League One clubs in the last seven days include attacking midfielder Jack Payne joining the exodus from Swindon Town to Charlton Athletic. Charlton are managed by former Swindon boss Joe Garner.