Ex-Peterborough United striker on the move and League One clubs remain busy in the transfer market
Posh summer transfer window
Key Events
- Posh have signed Kyrell Lisbie, Sam Hughes, Declan Frith and Brandon Khela
- Kawme Poku has joined QPR, Ricky-Jade Jones has joined St Pauli FC
- Posh could make up to 10 summer signings
League One latest
Bolton have been linked with a move for IFK Norrköping’s Swedish midfielder Jesper Ceesay.
Wigan have been linked with a move for Swansea midfielder Ollie Cooper.
Swan to City. ex-Posh man to Cheltenham
Bradford City have signed striker Will Swan from Crawley Town for an undisclosed fee.
Former Posh striker to set to join League Two side Cheltenham according to Gloucestershire Live. Angol was at Morecambe last season.
Luton have been linked with Newcastle United defender Jamal Lewis who falls out of contract at St James Park today (Monday).
League One latest
Forward David Kawa, who was at Posh briefly, has joined National League side Halifax Town.
Doncaster Rovers have signed defender Connor O'Riordan from Blackburn Rovers on a season-long loan. It’s an eighth signing of the summer for Grant McCann’s side.
Blackpool have signed Argentine goalkeeper Franco Ravizzoli following his release from Wycombe.
League One latest
Wycombe Wanderers are expected to sign former Borussia Dortmund forward and current Switzerland U21 international Bradley Fink.
League One latest
Plymouth Argyle have signed St Mirren striker Owen Oseni for an undisclosed fee.
Leyton Orient have signed wide player Demitri Mitchell from Exeter.
Mansfield Town have agreed a permanent deal to sign Hibernian midfielder Nathan Moriah-Welsh, according to Football Insider.
League One latest
Bradford City have taken former Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town defender Jack Hunt on trial,
League One latest
Wycombe Wanderers have signed centre-back Taylor Allen from League Two club Walsall for an undisclosed fee.
Exeter City have signed Reading striker Jayden Wareham for an undisclosed fee.
Bolton have had a £500,000 bid for Celtic striker Johnny Kenny turned down, according to reports in Scotland.
League One latest
Exeter City have signed Brentford midfielder Ethan Brierley on a season-long loan.
Popular Posh loanee back in League One
Popular Posh loanee Nathanael Ogbeta has moved to Barnsley on a season-long loan from Plymouth. Left-back Ogbeta played 20 games for Posh on loan from Swansea in the 2022-23 season.
Goalkeeper Joe McDonnell has moved from Eastleigh to Wimbledon. He was with the Dons 5 years ago.
Cambridge United have signed defender Zak Bradshaw from Lincoln City.
League One latest
Exeter City have signed left-sided defender Ryan Rydel on loan from Stockport County.
Number 9 for Cobblers
Northampton Town have signed Tyrese Fornah on a three-year deal after the midfielder left Championship club Derby County at the end of the season. The Sierra Leone international was at Salford on loan last season. He is the ninth signing of the summer for Cobblers.
Wigan Athletic have signed Dara Costelloe on a three-year deal from Burnley. The striker spent time on loan at Accrington and Cobblers last season.
Ex-Posh man Jamie Walker has left Bradford City and signed for League Two Grimsby Town.
League One latest
Blackpool are keen to sign striker Niall Ennis from Stoke City after a successful loan spell last season,
Reading have re-signed their former Academy goalkeeper Jack Stevens. Stevens left Cambridge United at the end of last season.
League One latest
Blackpool striker Jake Beesley has agreed a deal to join Burton Albion.
Rotherham United have lost defender Cameron Humphreys on a free transfer to League One rivals Port Vale.
Wigan seek further boost to forward line
Wigan Athletic have reportedly joined the race for Burnley striker Dara Costelloe who was on loan at Cobblers last season.
Orient and League Two title favourites MK Dons are also chasing Costelloe.
Wigan signed striker Paul Mullin on loan from Wrexham earlier this week.
League One latest
Blackpool have completed the signing of midfielder George Honeyman. Honeyman was released by Millwall at the end of last season.
League One latest
Plymouth Argyle are reportedly chasing St Mirren striker Owen Oseni.
Barnsley are interested in signing forward Josh Koroma following his release by Huddersfield Town.
Orient have signed goalkeeper Killian Cahill after his release by Brighton.
Ajiboye finds a new club
Former Posh winger David Ajiboye has signed a two-year contract at National League Carlisle United. He was released by Posh at the end of last season.
Rotherham United have signed goalkeeper Ted Cann from West Brom on a two-year deal.
Doncaster Rovers have signed Crystal Palace defender Sean Grehan for an undisclosed fee and taken Spurs forward Damola Ajayi on a season-long loan.
Defender joins Dons for the third time
Left-sided defender Steve Seddon has joined AFC Wimbledon for a third time. The 27 year-old was at Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership last season.
