Ex-Peterborough United striker is heading to the United States
All League One deals and managerial changes will be posted here on the PT summer transfer window blog.
We will also record moves involving ex-Posh players, plus all the relevant rumours
Posh summer transfer window
Key Events
- Posh have signed Kyrell Lisbie, Sam Hughes, Declan Frith, Brandon Khela and Alex Bass
- Kawme Poku has joined QPR, Ricky-Jade Jones has joined St Pauli FC
- Malik Mothersille and Emmanuel Fernandez has also left Posh
Ex-Posh man heading to the United States
Former Posh striker Kyle Vassell is expected to join Colorado Switchbacks , a United States League Championship side. Vassell was at Kilmarnock last season.
Leyton Orient have signed midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson from Wycombe Wanderers for an undisclosed fee.
CHarlton Athletic are reportedly chasing Blackpool winger Rob Apter.
New club for ex-Posh man
Former Posh midfielder Jorge Grant has signed for League Two side Salford City.
A Hatters hat-trick
Luton Town have signed striker Nahki Wells and defender Hakeem Odoffin on free transfers ahead of the new League One season.
And The Hatters have also brought in centre-back Nigel Lonwijk on a season-long loan from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Wells was at Bristol City last season and Odoffin was at Rotherham.
League One latest
Barnsley have signed veteran striker David McGoldrick on a one-year deal following his release from Notts County.
Stockport County are chasing Finnish international centre-back Arttu Hoskonen who is a free agent.
New club for ex-Posh goalkeeper
Grimsby Town have signed former Posh goalkeeper Christy Pym on a two-year deal. Pym left Mansfield at the end of last season.
Huddersfield Town have signed Preston North End defender Jack Whatmough for an undisclosed fee on a two-year contract.
League One latest
Blackpool have signed midfielder Jordan Brown from Orient. The Seasiders have also handed a trial to former QPR forward Osman Kakay.
Rotherham have former Brentford man Dru Yearwood and ex-Barnsley player Josh Benson on trial.
9th signing for Pilgrims
Midfielder Ayman Benarous has become Plymouth’s 9th summer signing following his release by Bristol City.
League One club offers £1.2 million for League One player
Reading have signed Manchester City centre-back Finley Burns and Brighton striker Mark O'Mahony on season-long loans for 2025-26.
Wycombe Wanderers have reportedly made an improved £1.2 million bid for Barnsley midfielder Luca Connell.
F ormer Sunderland, Brighton and Middlesbrough forward Aaron Connolly has completed a permanent move to Leyton Orient, signing on a free transfer following his release from Millwall
League One latest
Lincoln City are expected to beat Luton Town and Huddersfield Town to the signing of Pompey defender Ryley Towler.
League One latest
Bolton Wanderers have signed Brighton & Hove Albion winger Amario Cozier-Duberry on a season-long loan.
Blackburn are keen on Stockport centre-back Ethan Pye, but the price tag is a reported £3 million.
League One latest
Luton have signed Exeter City midfielder Jake Richards.
Reading are planning a move for Everton defender Reece Welch.
Record signing and sale for London club
Leyton Orient have broken their club transfer fee record to sign Oxford United midfielder Idris El Mizouni.
According to transfermarkt the club’s previous record fee was £300k for Bristol Rovers midfielder Justin Channing in 1996.
Orent have sold midfielder Ethan Galbraith to Swansea for £1.5 million, another club record for ‘The Os’, Gaby Zakuani used to be Orient’s record sale at £1 million to Fulham.
League One latest
Plymouth Argyle boss Tom Cleverley has confirmed Ayman Benarous has been offered a contract at Home Park after the midfielder’s release from Bristol City.
Experienced Wycombe player Luke Leahy is a target for several other League One clubs.
League One latest
Plymouth Argyle have signed Fleetwood Town defender Brendan Wiredu and Luton Town forward Bim Pepple for undisclosed fees.
Leyton Orient have signed full-back Michael Craig from Reading for an undisclosed fee.
Wigan Athletic have signed Plymouth Argyle midfielder Callum Wright on a season-long loan deal.
JCH is a free agent
Former Posh skipper and double golden-boot winner Jonson Clarke-Harris has left Rotherham United by mutual consent.
Reading have signed Hull City defender Matty Jacob on a season-long loan.
Bolton Wanderers have signed Rapid Vienna forward Thierry Gale for an undisclosed fee on a four-year deal. He’s a Barbados international.
League One latest
Luton, who play Posh at London Road on August 9, could be about to lose attacking midfielder Thelo Aasgaard to Rangers. He only moved to Luton in January.
League One latest
Huddersfield have signed goalkeeper Owen Goodman on a season-long loan from Crystal Palace. Goodman was on loan at AFC Wimbledon last season.
Obviously the biggest news of recent days are the transfers of Malik Mothersille from Posh to Stockport
https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/sport/football/peterborough-united/stockport-county-have-paid-a-club-record-fee-of-close-to-ps1-million-for-a-peterborough-united-striker-5205312
https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/sport/football/peterborough-united/emmanuel-fernandez-departs-peterborough-united-to-join-scottish-premier-league-side-rangers-for-a-reported-fee-of-ps35m-5206228
League One latest
Charlton Athletic striker Daniel Kanu is reportedly in talks to join AFC Wimbledon on loan.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.