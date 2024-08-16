Ex-Peterborough United star Sammie Szmodics has sealed move to Ipswich Town
League One latest August 16
Exeter City, who host Posh on August 24, have signed young Brighton forward Kamari Doyle on loan.
Newcastle United midfielder Jamie Miley is a reported loan target for Northampton Town, Crawley Town, Gillingham, and Newport County.
Wigan are understood to be one of several clubs monitoring St Johnstone forward Adama Sidibeh.
Szmodics move to Premier League confirmed
Reports have confirmed former Posh forward Sammie Szmodics will join Premier League Ipswich Town before the weekend.
The Tractor Boys are understood to have paid Blackburn Rovers around £10 million for a 28 year-old the Championship club signed from Posh for £1.8 million two years ago.
Posh can expect a healthy payment from the sell-on clause they inserted to the deal when Szmodics left. Reports in Blackburn tonight have suggested that’s 10% of the profit which, if the quoted sale figures are correct would be around £820k.
In Szmodics’ last 50 games for Blackburn he scored a staggering 36 goals. He will now link up again with another ex-Posh man Jack Taylor as newly-promoted Ipswich Town prepare to open their Premier League season at home to Liverpool on Saturday.
Rotherham complete signing
Winger Mallik Wilks has completed his move to Rotherham United from Sheffield Wednesday. It’s a season-long loan deal.
League One latest August 15
Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey is the favourite to over manager’s job at Championships ide Preston North End. Ryan Lowe left Preston after their first game of the season,
League One latest August 15
Rotherham United are reportedly close to signing Sheffield Wednesday forward Mallik Wilks.
Birmingham have seen a bid of around £2.6 million for Portimonense defender Filipe Relvas rejected.
Crawley have signed forward Tola Showunmi USA-based Louisville City.
League One latest August 14
Mihaly Kata - a midfielder for the Hungarian national team - is a reported target of Charlton Athletic.
Bristol Rovers are set to sign defender Lino Sousa of Aston Villa on loan,
League One latest August 14
Wigan have accepted a bid from Hull City for star defender Charlie Hughes.
Stoke have had a bid for Reading star Femi Azeez rejected by Reading.
Ex-Posh player drops into step 3 football
Former Posh full-back Kgosi Ntlhe has joined Banbury United of the Southern League Premier Division Central. Banbury rivals this season include Spalding United and Stamford AFC.
Nthle (30) emerged from the Posh Academy and is a former South African international. He made 89 Posh appearances and scored five goals, including 14 appearances in and one goal in the Championship.
Swindon confirm interest in Kabongo
League Two side Swindon have confirmed their interest in transfer-listed Posh striker Kabongo Tshimanga.
Robins boss Mark Kennedy said: “We would love to have him. We would like to bring him in if we could, I don’t see the point in hiding that.
“I would imagine that we are one of a load of people looking at him as he has a great goalscoring record and people have paid a lot of money for him.
“I am not sure what has gone on there, it is none of my business, and like all good strikers, if someone like him is available then we are 100 per cent in for him. He is somebody that we really like.”
Posh rejected a bid from Swindon recently, but have accepted two bids from National League clubs. Tshimanga wants to stay in the Football League, although Posh have told him he will be dropped to the under 21 squad if he refuses to leave London Road.
League One latest August 13
Blackpool have confirmed the loan signing of former Reading forward Dom Ballard from Southampton.
Szmodics latest
Former Posh star Sammie Szmodics is closing in on a move to the Premier League.
The Sun newspaper reported earlier this week that Ipswich Town have offered £8.5 million for the 28 year-old with his current club Blackburn Rovers holding out for £9 million.
Everton are also understood to have expressed an interest in a player Posh sold to Rovers for £2 million two years ago.
Posh are known to have a lucrative sell-on clause should Szmodics be sold at a profit by Rovers.
Ipswich open their Premier League season with a mouthwatering clash at home to Liverpool on Saturday.
League One latest
Stevenage have signed goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis on loan from Reading.
10th signing for Cobblers and one for Cambridge
Northampton Town have signed centre-half Luke Mbete (21) on a season-long loan from Premier League champions Manchester City. Cambridge United have signed Blackburn Rovers' Republic of Ireland Under 21 centre-back Connor O’Riordan on a season-long loan. Birmingham City have brought in Iceland right-back Alfons Sampsted on a season-long loan from Dutch top-flight side FC Twente. He has 20 full Iceland caps
League One latest August 12
Wrexham are reportedly in talks to sign Sheffield Wednesday striker Michael Smith.
Blackpool are keen on forward Danny Mandroiu after his exit from Lincoln City.
Posh Under 21 signing
Posh have signed former Portsmouth goalkeeper Bastian Smith on a two-year deal. He will join the club’s U21 squad.
Crawley, Cobblers and Stockport signings
Crawley have signed goalkeeper Eddie Beach on a season-long loan from Chelsea. Northampton Town have signed former Oxford and Brentford winger Tariqe Fosu on a one-year contract. Fosu has been without a club for over a year.
Stockport County have confirmed the signing of Everton midfielder Tyler Onyango on a season-long loan.
Bolton, Wrexham and Barnsley signings
Barnsley have signed Chelsea goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina on a season-long loan.
Wrexham have signed Rotherham United midfielder Ollie Rathbone for an undisclosed fee which they say is a new club record. An eighth signing for Bolton this summer as John McAtee signs a 3 year-deal after leaving Luton Town
League One latest August 19
Bristol Rovers have made winger Micah Anthony their 13th signing of the summer. Anthony was released by QPR at the end of last season,
