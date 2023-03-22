News you can trust since 1948
Ex-Peterborough United star has eyes on an England cap in Italy

​Ivan Toney could join an exclusive Peterborough United club on Thursday.

By Alan Swann
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 16:51 GMT- 1 min read
Ivan Toney training with England this week. Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images.
​Only goalkeeper David Seaman has gone from having a full-time contract at Posh to winning a senior England cap.

The ex-Arsenal goalkeeper went on to win 75 of them.

Toney has a chance of claiming a first cap in England’s Euros qualifier against Italy in Naples tomorrow (7.45pm) as in-form Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has left the squad with an injury.

Toney will likely start on the substitutes’ bench as back-up to England captain Harry Kane.

