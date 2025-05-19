Ex-Peterborough United man has started a trial at Ipswich Town
Posh summer transfer window
Key Events
- Posh have signed Kyrell Lisbie, Sam Hughes, Declan Frith, Brandon Khela, David Okagbue and Alex Bass
- Kawme Poku has joined QPR, Ricky-Jade Jones has joined St Pauli FC
- Malik Mothersille and Emmanuel Fernandez have also left Posh
Ex-Posh man starts trial at Ipswich Town
Plymouth Argyle have signed goalkeeper Luca Ashby-Hammond on a one-year deal following a trial at the club. He left Fulham at the end of last season.
Released Posh player Tyler Young has started a trial at Ipswich Town. His 40 year-old father Ashley is apparently a target for ‘The Tractor Boys’ as well.
Huddersfield Town are reportedly set to sign Bristol City midfielder Marcus McGuane according to Bristol Live.
League One latest
Free-spending Huddersfield Town now have their eyes on Birmingham City midfielder Marc Leonard who was a big hit on loan at Cobblers two seasons ago.
League One latest
Rotherham United have signed Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Marvin Kaleta for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal.
Bolton Wanderers have signed goalkeeper Nathan Broome on a three-year deal after a successful trial. Broome was released by Swansea at the end of last season.
Luton have bid for QPR strike Charlie Kelman according to West London Sport. Kelman won the League One Golden Boot when on loan at Leyton Orient last season.
League One latest
Luton Town have signed forward Gideon Kodua on loan from West Ham United.
League One latest
Barnsley have signed winger Caylan Vickers on a season-long loan deal from Brighton & Hove Albion.
Reading have signed forward Daniel Kyerewaa following the expiration of his contract with German second-tier side Preussen Munster.
Huddersfield Town have signed Birmingham City striker Alfie May for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.
County sign an international
Stockport County have signed free agent defender Arttu Hoskonen on a two-year deal.
Hoskonen, 28, joins the League One side after spending the last two-and-a-half seasons playing in Poland for Cravovia, scoring twice in 54 appearances.
Hoskonen scored his one international goal against England in a Nations League game
League One latest
Rotherham United have signed former Barnsley midfielder Josh Benson on a one-year deal following a successful trial.
Wrexham have paid over a million pounds for Bolton midfielder George Thomason.
League One latest
Luton sign a top keeper
Luton Town have signed goalkeeper Josh Keeley from Spurs for an undisclosed fee.
The 22-year-old has joined the Hatters on a permanent deal, having spent last season on loan at Leyton Orient.
Football League World are reporting Huddersfield Town are set to sign Birmingham City striker Alfie May in a £1 million plus deal.
League One latest
Mansfield Town have signed midfielder Jamie McDonnell on a season-long loan from Nottingham Forest.
Blackpool have signed Birmingham City goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell on a season-long loan deal.
Stockport County have signed Barnsley wing-back Corey O'Keeffe on a season-long loan deal.
League One latest
Mansfield Town have signed Wrexham defender Luke Bolton on a two-year deal.
Rotherham United have signed former Brentford midfielder Dru Yearwood from US side Nashville SC.
Leyton Orient have signed goalkeeper Tommy Simkin on a season-long loan from Championship club Stoke City.
Posh international seals a move
Right-back Michael Smith, who played for Northern Ireland when a Posh player, has moved from Yeovil Town to National League South club Weston-Super-Mare. Smith is 36.
Wrexham are ready to bid £1.2 million for Bolton centre-back George Thomason according to the Bolton News.
Wrexham defender Luke Bolton has agreed a move to Mansfield on a permanent deal, according to reports
League One latest
Blackpool are reportedly interested in re-signing striker Jerry Yates from Swansea.
Luton have reportedly had a £600k bid for Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris rejected.
Bristol Live is reporting Stockport County are interested in Bristol City defender Haydon Roberts.
League One latest
Rotherham have signed Manchester United midfielder Dan Gore on a season-long loan deal. His loan spell at the club last season was wrecked by injury.
Exeter have signed Aston Villa centre-back Sol Swinkels on a season-long loan. He was on loan at relegated Bristol Rovers last season.
Luton are keen on a loan deal for Spurs goalkeeper Josh Keeley. He had a successful loan spell with League One play-off finalists Leyton Orient last season.
11th summer signing for Cobblers
Northampton Town have signed centre-back Jordan Thorniley on a season-long loan from Oxford. It’s the club’s 11th signing of the summer.
League One latest
Charlton Athletic have signed Rob Apter from Blackpool for an undisclosed fee. There had been a reported bid pf £2 million.
Forward Josh Koroma has rejoined Leyton Orient, six years after leaving the club for Huddersfield Town. He was released by Huddersfield at the end of last season.
League One latest
Rotherham have signed Celtic centre-back Lenny Agbaire on a three-year contract.
Huddersfield Town have signed former Stoke City right-back Lynden Gooch on a three-year deal. It’s a ninth summer signing for ‘The Terriers.’
League One latest
Barnsley are favourites to sign forward Caylan Vickers on loan from Brighton. Vickers was on loan at Mansfield last season.
Luton have been linked with a move for Ipswich Town forward Ali Al-Hamadi.
Blackpool have been linked with a move for powerful Sheffield Wednesday striker Michael Smith.
