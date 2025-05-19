Live

Ex-Peterborough United loanee who didn't start a single EFL game while at London Road signs for Championship club

By Alan Swann
Published 19th May 2025, 17:31 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2025, 09:03 BST
Zak Sturge in action for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.complaceholder image
Zak Sturge in action for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com
The summer transfer window re-opened on June 16 and won’t close now until 7pm on September 1.

All League One deals and managerial changes will be posted here on the PT summer transfer window blog.

We will also record moves involving ex-Posh players, plus all the relevant rumours

Posh summer transfer window

Key Events

  • Posh have signed Kyrell Lisbie, Sam Hughes, Declan Frith, Brandon Khela and Alex Bass
  • Kawme Poku has joined QPR, Ricky-Jade Jones has joined St Pauli FC
  • Malik Mothersille and Emmanuel Fernandez have also left Posh
08:40 BST

Ex-Posh loanee has reached the Championship

Ex-Posh loanee left-back Zak Sturge has joined Championship side Millwall from Chelsea for an undisclosed fee. Sturge spent the second-half of last season on loan at Millwall, making 5 appearances.

Sturge didn’t start a single League One game for Posh when on loan in the 2023-24 season thanks to the form of Harrison Burrows.

13:18 BST

League One latest

Wigan and Burton are reportedly chasing veteran striker Jordan Rhodes following his release from Blackpool.

Stockport are keen on Bolton defender Will Forrester according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Sat, 12 Jul, 2025, 13:30 BST

Former Posh striker on the move

Stevenage have signed right back Jasper Pattenden from Wycombe Wanderers.

Huddersfield are thought to closing in on a deal for wing-back Lynden Gooch following his release from Stoke City.

Former Posh striker Kai Corbett has moved from Aldershot of the National League to Chelmsford City of National League South.

Fri, 11 Jul, 2025, 17:32 BST

10th signing by Cobblers

Northampton Town have signed defender Joe Wormleighton following his release by Leicester City. It’s Cobblers’ 10th signing of the summer.

Stevenage have signed striker Beryly Lubala following his release by Wycombe Wanderers.

Fri, 11 Jul, 2025, 09:33 BST

Ex-Posh man heading to the United States

Former Posh striker Kyle Vassell is expected to join Colorado Switchbacks , a United States League Championship side. Vassell was at Kilmarnock last season.

Leyton Orient have signed midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson from Wycombe Wanderers for an undisclosed fee.

CHarlton Athletic are reportedly chasing Blackpool winger Rob Apter.

Thu, 10 Jul, 2025, 21:06 BST

New club for ex-Posh man

Former Posh midfielder Jorge Grant has signed for League Two side Salford City.

Thu, 10 Jul, 2025, 12:00 BST

A Hatters hat-trick

Luton Town have signed striker Nahki Wells and defender Hakeem Odoffin on free transfers ahead of the new League One season.

And The Hatters have also brought in centre-back Nigel Lonwijk on a season-long loan from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Wells was at Bristol City last season and Odoffin was at Rotherham.

Thu, 10 Jul, 2025, 09:54 BST

League One latest

Barnsley have signed veteran striker David McGoldrick on a one-year deal following his release from Notts County.

Stockport County are chasing Finnish international centre-back Arttu Hoskonen who is a free agent.

Wed, 09 Jul, 2025, 17:16 BST

New club for ex-Posh goalkeeper

Grimsby Town have signed former Posh goalkeeper Christy Pym on a two-year deal. Pym left Mansfield at the end of last season.

Huddersfield Town have signed Preston North End defender Jack Whatmough for an undisclosed fee on a two-year contract.

Wed, 09 Jul, 2025, 08:50 BST

League One latest

Blackpool have signed midfielder Jordan Brown from Orient. The Seasiders have also handed a trial to former QPR forward Osman Kakay.

Rotherham have former Brentford man Dru Yearwood and ex-Barnsley player Josh Benson on trial.

Tue, 08 Jul, 2025, 09:41 BST

9th signing for Pilgrims

Midfielder Ayman Benarous has become Plymouth’s 9th summer signing following his release by Bristol City.

Tue, 08 Jul, 2025, 07:36 BST

League One club offers £1.2 million for League One player

Reading have signed Manchester City centre-back Finley Burns and Brighton striker Mark O'Mahony on season-long loans for 2025-26.

Wycombe Wanderers have reportedly made an improved £1.2 million bid for Barnsley midfielder Luca Connell.

F ormer Sunderland, Brighton and Middlesbrough forward Aaron Connolly has completed a permanent move to Leyton Orient, signing on a free transfer following his release from Millwall

Mon, 07 Jul, 2025, 12:30 BST

League One latest

Lincoln City are expected to beat Luton Town and Huddersfield Town to the signing of Pompey defender Ryley Towler.

Sun, 06 Jul, 2025, 12:14 BST

League One latest

Bolton Wanderers have signed Brighton & Hove Albion winger Amario Cozier-Duberry on a season-long loan.

Blackburn are keen on Stockport centre-back Ethan Pye, but the price tag is a reported £3 million.

Sat, 05 Jul, 2025, 13:26 BST

League One latest

Luton have signed Exeter City midfielder Jake Richards.

Reading are planning a move for Everton defender Reece Welch.

Sat, 05 Jul, 2025, 13:23 BST

Record signing and sale for London club

Leyton Orient have broken their club transfer fee record to sign Oxford United midfielder Idris El Mizouni.

According to transfermarkt the club’s previous record fee was £300k for Bristol Rovers midfielder Justin Channing in 1996.

Orent have sold midfielder Ethan Galbraith to Swansea for £1.5 million, another club record for ‘The Os’, Gaby Zakuani used to be Orient’s record sale at £1 million to Fulham.

Fri, 04 Jul, 2025, 18:11 BST

League One latest

Plymouth Argyle boss Tom Cleverley has confirmed Ayman Benarous has been offered a contract at Home Park after the midfielder’s release from Bristol City.

Experienced Wycombe player Luke Leahy is a target for several other League One clubs.

Fri, 04 Jul, 2025, 18:09 BST

League One latest

Plymouth Argyle have signed Fleetwood Town defender Brendan Wiredu and Luton Town forward Bim Pepple for undisclosed fees.

Leyton Orient have signed full-back Michael Craig from Reading for an undisclosed fee.

Wigan Athletic have signed Plymouth Argyle midfielder Callum Wright on a season-long loan deal.

Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:EFLLondon RoadLeague One

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice