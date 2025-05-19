Ex-Peterborough United loanee who didn't start a single EFL game while at London Road signs for Championship club
All League One deals and managerial changes will be posted here on the PT summer transfer window blog.
We will also record moves involving ex-Posh players, plus all the relevant rumours
Posh summer transfer window
Key Events
- Posh have signed Kyrell Lisbie, Sam Hughes, Declan Frith, Brandon Khela and Alex Bass
- Kawme Poku has joined QPR, Ricky-Jade Jones has joined St Pauli FC
- Malik Mothersille and Emmanuel Fernandez have also left Posh
Ex-Posh loanee has reached the Championship
Ex-Posh loanee left-back Zak Sturge has joined Championship side Millwall from Chelsea for an undisclosed fee. Sturge spent the second-half of last season on loan at Millwall, making 5 appearances.
Sturge didn’t start a single League One game for Posh when on loan in the 2023-24 season thanks to the form of Harrison Burrows.
League One latest
Wigan and Burton are reportedly chasing veteran striker Jordan Rhodes following his release from Blackpool.
Stockport are keen on Bolton defender Will Forrester according to journalist Alan Nixon.
Former Posh striker on the move
Stevenage have signed right back Jasper Pattenden from Wycombe Wanderers.
Huddersfield are thought to closing in on a deal for wing-back Lynden Gooch following his release from Stoke City.
Former Posh striker Kai Corbett has moved from Aldershot of the National League to Chelmsford City of National League South.
10th signing by Cobblers
Northampton Town have signed defender Joe Wormleighton following his release by Leicester City. It’s Cobblers’ 10th signing of the summer.
Stevenage have signed striker Beryly Lubala following his release by Wycombe Wanderers.
Ex-Posh man heading to the United States
Former Posh striker Kyle Vassell is expected to join Colorado Switchbacks , a United States League Championship side. Vassell was at Kilmarnock last season.
Leyton Orient have signed midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson from Wycombe Wanderers for an undisclosed fee.
CHarlton Athletic are reportedly chasing Blackpool winger Rob Apter.
New club for ex-Posh man
Former Posh midfielder Jorge Grant has signed for League Two side Salford City.
A Hatters hat-trick
Luton Town have signed striker Nahki Wells and defender Hakeem Odoffin on free transfers ahead of the new League One season.
And The Hatters have also brought in centre-back Nigel Lonwijk on a season-long loan from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Wells was at Bristol City last season and Odoffin was at Rotherham.
League One latest
Barnsley have signed veteran striker David McGoldrick on a one-year deal following his release from Notts County.
Stockport County are chasing Finnish international centre-back Arttu Hoskonen who is a free agent.
New club for ex-Posh goalkeeper
Grimsby Town have signed former Posh goalkeeper Christy Pym on a two-year deal. Pym left Mansfield at the end of last season.
Huddersfield Town have signed Preston North End defender Jack Whatmough for an undisclosed fee on a two-year contract.
League One latest
Blackpool have signed midfielder Jordan Brown from Orient. The Seasiders have also handed a trial to former QPR forward Osman Kakay.
Rotherham have former Brentford man Dru Yearwood and ex-Barnsley player Josh Benson on trial.
9th signing for Pilgrims
Midfielder Ayman Benarous has become Plymouth’s 9th summer signing following his release by Bristol City.
League One club offers £1.2 million for League One player
Reading have signed Manchester City centre-back Finley Burns and Brighton striker Mark O'Mahony on season-long loans for 2025-26.
Wycombe Wanderers have reportedly made an improved £1.2 million bid for Barnsley midfielder Luca Connell.
F ormer Sunderland, Brighton and Middlesbrough forward Aaron Connolly has completed a permanent move to Leyton Orient, signing on a free transfer following his release from Millwall
League One latest
Lincoln City are expected to beat Luton Town and Huddersfield Town to the signing of Pompey defender Ryley Towler.
League One latest
Bolton Wanderers have signed Brighton & Hove Albion winger Amario Cozier-Duberry on a season-long loan.
Blackburn are keen on Stockport centre-back Ethan Pye, but the price tag is a reported £3 million.
League One latest
Luton have signed Exeter City midfielder Jake Richards.
Reading are planning a move for Everton defender Reece Welch.
Record signing and sale for London club
Leyton Orient have broken their club transfer fee record to sign Oxford United midfielder Idris El Mizouni.
According to transfermarkt the club’s previous record fee was £300k for Bristol Rovers midfielder Justin Channing in 1996.
Orent have sold midfielder Ethan Galbraith to Swansea for £1.5 million, another club record for ‘The Os’, Gaby Zakuani used to be Orient’s record sale at £1 million to Fulham.
League One latest
Plymouth Argyle boss Tom Cleverley has confirmed Ayman Benarous has been offered a contract at Home Park after the midfielder’s release from Bristol City.
Experienced Wycombe player Luke Leahy is a target for several other League One clubs.
League One latest
Plymouth Argyle have signed Fleetwood Town defender Brendan Wiredu and Luton Town forward Bim Pepple for undisclosed fees.
Leyton Orient have signed full-back Michael Craig from Reading for an undisclosed fee.
Wigan Athletic have signed Plymouth Argyle midfielder Callum Wright on a season-long loan deal.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.