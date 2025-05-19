Ex-Peterborough United defender moves into the Championship
- Posh have signed Kyrell Lisbie, Sam Hughes, Declan Frith, Brandon Khela, Matt Garbett, Tom Lees, Ben Woods, David Okagbue and Alex Bass
- Kawme Poku has joined QPR, Ricky-Jade Jones has joined St Pauli FC
- Malik Mothersille and Emmanuel Fernandez have also left Posh
Josh Knight move confirmed
Portsmouth have completed the signing of former Posh defender Josh Knight from Bundesliga 2 side Hannover 96.
Pompey have paid an undisclosed fee thought to be in excess of £1m to land the 27-year-old, who has signed a three-year deal at Fratton Park, according to the Portsmouth News.
Plymouth have signed Danish centre-back Mathias Ross following his release from Turkish side Galatasaray.
Big fee for former Posh man, new job for a star from the past
Reports suggest Pompey have agreed a fee of 1 million Euros for former Posh defender Josh Knight. The move didn’t happen as expected yesterday (Wednesday) though.
Ex-Posh promotion hero Lee Tomlin has been names assistant manager at National League Morecambe. The 36 year-old has been coaching at Leicester City and Sheffield United since he stopped playing.
League One latest
AFC Wimbledon have signed ex-Charlton Athletic and Preston North End defender Patrick Bauer on a free transfer. Bauer left Preston at the end of last season.
Pompey confident of securing ex-Posh man
Portsmouth are confident they will win the race to sign former Posh defender Josh Knight.
The 27 year-old central defender is available for transfer after one season with German Bundesliga 2 club Hannover 96.
Knight turned a new contract offer down at Posh last summer to move abroad.
There had been some speculation he was coming back to London Road, but the lure of Championship football is hard to resist.
Is Ethon the next Posh signing?
Gloucestershire Live reporter Jon Palmer is confident Posh will be making another bid for Cheltenham Town winger Ethon Archer.
Posh reportedly had a bid for the 22 year-old rejected earlier this month,
Posh boss Darren Ferguson expressed his admiration for Archer before Posh beat Cheltenham in last season’s EFL Trophy.
League One latest
Plymouth, Orient, Reading and Barnsley are all reportedly chasing Southampton striker Dom Ballard. Ballard was on loan at Cambridge United last season.
League One latest
Plymouth Argyle have signed Charlton Athletic centre-back Alex Mitchell on a season-long loan.
Bradford City, who travel to Posh on Saturday, have signed Nick Powell following his release from Stockport County.
Lincoln City have signed striker Francis Okoronkwo on a season-long loan deal from Premier League club Everton.
Posh signing expected on Monday
Posh are expected to unveil a new signing on Monday, as per manager Darren Ferguson’s post-match press conference after the 2-0 defeat at Wigan.
Posh have been linked with several players this summer including Accrington Stanley midfielder Ben Woods, Cheltenham Town winger Ethon Archer, St Johnstone striker Makenzie Kirk and even their former defender Josh Knight.
Woods hasn’t featured in the last two Accrington games, but Archer played for Cheltenham in their League Two loss at MK Dons on Saturday. Kirk was a second-half substitute for St Johnstone on Saturday.
Championship side Portsmouth have been reportedly interested in Knight and Kirk. The Portsmouth News has reported the highest bid received for Kirk is £500k and that Posh were the bidders. The offer was rejected.
Posh have also signed players this summer which hadn’t been the subject of speculation, most recently New Zealand international midfielder Matt Garbett.
League One latest
Mansfield Town have signed former Brentford forward Max Dickov on a one-year contract. He’s the son of former Manchester City forward Pal Dickov.
Lincoln City are reportedly closing in on a loan deal for Everton forward Francis Okoronkwo.
Exeter City have been linked with a move for Oxford United wide player Owen Dale.
League One latest
Stevenage have signed forward Gassan Ahadme on a season-long loan from Championship club Charlton Athletic.
Stockport County have signed Norwich City defender Brad Hills for an undisclosed fee on a five-year deal. Hills was on loan at County last season.
Wigan Athletic, Plymouth Argyle, Lincoln City, and Rotherham United are all believed to be chasing Fleetwood striker Ryan Graydon.
League One latest
Bolton Wanderers have signed winger Ibrahim Cissoko on a season-long loan from Ligue 1 club Toulouse.
Bolton have signed also goalkeeper Tyler Miller on a one-year deal. He spent part of last season on loan at Notts County.
Striker Richard Kone has joined QPR from Wycombe Wanderers in a multi-million deal.
Another Cobblers signing
Cobblers have re-signed midfielder Teddy Taylor on loan from Charlton. He had a successful loan spell at Sixfields last season.
League One latest
Port Vale have signed Aston Villa goalkeeper Joe Gauci on a season-long loan.
QPR appear to have won the race for Wycombe striker Richard Kone.
Stevenage have completed the signing of striker Jovan Malcolm from National League club Gateshead.
League One latest
Stevenage are expected to sign Gateshead striker Jovan Malcolm.
League One latest
Leyton Orient have signed forward Alfie Lloyd on a season-long loan deal from Queens Park Rangers.
Barnsley have signed former Charlton Athletic right-back Tennai Watson on a one-year deal. He was released by Charlton at the end of last season.
Is a Josh Knight return really likely?
Former Posh defender Josh Knight has been linked with a return to London Road. He is currently out of favour at German side Hannover 96 and expected to return to the UK.
Posh have yet to comment on a link reported by an industry website. It would appear an unlikely rumour, but one can hope!
League One latest
Port Vale have made their eighth signing of the summer after agreeing a season-long loan for Wrexham striker Mo Faal.
Former Posh skipper drops into League Two
Former Posh skipper Jack Baldwin has left Northampton Town for Colchester United.
Blackpool have completed the signing of Nottingham Forest forward Dale Taylor.