Ex-Peterborough United captain is now a free agent after Rotherham United release
All League One deals and managerial changes will be posted here on the PT summer transfer window blog.
We will also record moves involving ex-Posh players, plus all the relevant rumours
Posh summer transfer window
Key Events
- Posh have signed Kyrell Lisbie, Sam Hughes, Declan Frith, Brandon Khela and Alex Bass
- Kawme Poku has joined QPR, Ricky-Jade Jones has joined St Pauli FC
- Malik Mothersille and Emmanuel Fernandez has also left Posh
League One latest
Plymouth Argyle boss Tom Cleverley has confirmed Ayman Benarous has been offered a contract at Home Park after the midfielder’s release from Bristol City.
Experienced Wycombe player Luke Leahy is a target for several other League One clubs.
League One latest
Plymouth Argyle have signed Fleetwood Town defender Brendan Wiredu and Luton Town forward Bim Pepple for undisclosed fees.
Leyton Orient have signed full-back Michael Craig from Reading for an undisclosed fee.
Wigan Athletic have signed Plymouth Argyle midfielder Callum Wright on a season-long loan deal.
JCH is a free agent
Former Posh skipper and double golden-boot winner Jonson Clarke-Harris has left Rotherham United by mutual consent.
Reading have signed Hull City defender Matty Jacob on a season-long loan.
Bolton Wanderers have signed Rapid Vienna forward Thierry Gale for an undisclosed fee on a four-year deal. He’s a Barbados international.
League One latest
Luton, who play Posh at London Road on August 9, could be about to lose attacking midfielder Thelo Aasgaard to Rangers. He only moved to Luton in January.
League One latest
Huddersfield have signed goalkeeper Owen Goodman on a season-long loan from Crystal Palace. Goodman was on loan at AFC Wimbledon last season.
Obviously the biggest news of recent days are the transfers of Malik Mothersille from Posh to Stockport
https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/sport/football/peterborough-united/stockport-county-have-paid-a-club-record-fee-of-close-to-ps1-million-for-a-peterborough-united-striker-5205312
https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/sport/football/peterborough-united/emmanuel-fernandez-departs-peterborough-united-to-join-scottish-premier-league-side-rangers-for-a-reported-fee-of-ps35m-5206228
League One latest
Charlton Athletic striker Daniel Kanu is reportedly in talks to join AFC Wimbledon on loan.
Job for ex-Posh captain
Former Posh skipper Dean Holden has been appointed assistant head coach at Hull City. He was working in Turkish football last season.
Stockport County have sold striker Isaac Olaofe to Championship club Charlton for over £1 million.
Plymouth are in advanced talks with Fleetwood for in-demand defender Brendan Wiredu,
New club for ex-Posh striker
Crawley Town have signed forward Kabongo Tshimanga on a two-year contract following his release by Posh.
AFC Wimbledon have signed goalkeeper Nathan Bishop from Sunderland for an undisclosed fee and midfielder Delano McCoy-Splatt after his release by Fulham.
Plymouth Argyle are in advanced talks to sign former Norwich City goalkeeper Archie Mair. Mair left Norwich at the end of last season.
Stoke City are said to be closing in on a move for Plymouth record signing Maksym Talovierov.
League One latest
Forward Ben Waine has joined Port Vale following his release by Plymouth Argyle.
League One latest
Barnsley are reportedly in advanced talks to sign West Bromwich Albion forward Reyes Cleary.
Rotherham United are reportedly set to sign former Brentford midfielder Dru Yearwood who has been playing in the United States.
And another goalkeeper signing!
Burton Albion have signed goalkeeper Jordan Amissah from Ross County for an undisclosed fee.
Leyton Orient have set their sights on securing a loan deal for teenage Crystal Palace midfielder Hindolo Mustapha.
Bristol Rovers have agreed a deal with Bolton Wanderers to sign goalkeeper Luke Southwood, Bristol Live understands,
League One latest
Port Vale joined Posh in signing a new goalkeeper on Monday. The Valiants have taken Mark Marosi from Cambridge United on a free transfer.
MK Dons keep raiding League One
Midfielder Will Collar has moved from Stockport County to MK Dons
League One latest
Bolton have been linked with a move for IFK Norrköping’s Swedish midfielder Jesper Ceesay.
Wigan have been linked with a move for Swansea midfielder Ollie Cooper.
Swan to City. ex-Posh man to Cheltenham
Bradford City have signed striker Will Swan from Crawley Town for an undisclosed fee.
Former Posh striker to set to join League Two side Cheltenham according to Gloucestershire Live. Angol was at Morecambe last season.
Luton have been linked with Newcastle United defender Jamal Lewis who falls out of contract at St James Park today (Monday).
League One latest
Forward David Kawa, who was at Posh briefly, has joined National League side Halifax Town.
Doncaster Rovers have signed defender Connor O'Riordan from Blackburn Rovers on a season-long loan. It’s an eighth signing of the summer for Grant McCann’s side.
Blackpool have signed Argentine goalkeeper Franco Ravizzoli following his release from Wycombe.
League One latest
Wycombe Wanderers are expected to sign former Borussia Dortmund forward and current Switzerland U21 international Bradley Fink.
League One latest
Plymouth Argyle have signed St Mirren striker Owen Oseni for an undisclosed fee.
Leyton Orient have signed wide player Demitri Mitchell from Exeter.
Mansfield Town have agreed a permanent deal to sign Hibernian midfielder Nathan Moriah-Welsh, according to Football Insider.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.