Ex-Peterborough United boss has been sacked

Posh summer transfer window
Key Events
- Posh have signed Kyrell Lisbie, Sam Hughes, Declan Frith, Brandon Khela, Matt Garbett, Tom Lees, Ben Woods, David Okagbue and Alex Bass
- Kawme Poku has joined QPR, Ricky-Jade Jones has joined St Pauli FC
- Malik Mothersille and Emmanuel Fernandez have also left Posh
League One latest
Luton Town are reportedly interested in Houston Dynamos striker Toyosi Olusanya.
Ex-Posh boss sacked
Former Posh boss Mark Cooper has been dismissed from his manager’s post at National League Yeovil Town. Cooper had been with the club for 3 years and steered them to promotion to the National League.
The Glovers have won 1 and lost 3 of their 5 league games this season, but they threw away a 3-0 half-time lead to lose 4-3 at home to Gateshead on Monday. Former Posh striker Junior Morias scored for Yeovil in that game.
League One latest
Blackpool and Reading are keen on Chesterfield winger Armando Dobra, but so are a handful of Championship clubs,
Posh defender James Dornelly has been linked with a move to a rival club following the return of dashing right-back Peter Kioso to London Road. Posh now have three right-backs at the club including current skipper Carl Johnston.
EX-Posh man joins Morecambe
Released Posh midfielder Ma’kel Bogle-Campbell has joined the Morecambe revolution. He was a second-half substitute yesterday as Morecambe, whose assistant manager is ex-Posh star Lee Tomlin, beat Altrincham 2-1 in a National League fixture.
Plymouth Argyle have signed forward Lorent Tolaj from Port Vale after triggering a seven-figure release clause. He made his debut as Plymouth won for the first time in League One this season, 1-0 at home to Blackpool., on Saturday.
Record transfer fee paid by League One club
Lincoln City have signed Ukrainian midfielder Ivan Varfolomeyev from Czech side Slovan Liberec for a club-record transfer fee.
BBC Radio Lincolnshire understands the Imps have paid about £350,000 for Varfolomeyev, which would surpass the club's previous record fee paid for John Akinde in 2018.
Josh Knight move confirmed
Portsmouth have completed the signing of former Posh defender Josh Knight from Bundesliga 2 side Hannover 96.
Pompey have paid an undisclosed fee thought to be in excess of £1m to land the 27-year-old, who has signed a three-year deal at Fratton Park, according to the Portsmouth News.
Plymouth have signed Danish centre-back Mathias Ross following his release from Turkish side Galatasaray.
Big fee for former Posh man, new job for a star from the past
Reports suggest Pompey have agreed a fee of 1 million Euros for former Posh defender Josh Knight. The move didn’t happen as expected yesterday (Wednesday) though.
Ex-Posh promotion hero Lee Tomlin has been names assistant manager at National League Morecambe. The 36 year-old has been coaching at Leicester City and Sheffield United since he stopped playing.
League One latest
AFC Wimbledon have signed ex-Charlton Athletic and Preston North End defender Patrick Bauer on a free transfer. Bauer left Preston at the end of last season.
Pompey confident of securing ex-Posh man
Portsmouth are confident they will win the race to sign former Posh defender Josh Knight.
The 27 year-old central defender is available for transfer after one season with German Bundesliga 2 club Hannover 96.
Knight turned a new contract offer down at Posh last summer to move abroad.
There had been some speculation he was coming back to London Road, but the lure of Championship football is hard to resist.
Is Ethon the next Posh signing?
Gloucestershire Live reporter Jon Palmer is confident Posh will be making another bid for Cheltenham Town winger Ethon Archer.
Posh reportedly had a bid for the 22 year-old rejected earlier this month,
Posh boss Darren Ferguson expressed his admiration for Archer before Posh beat Cheltenham in last season’s EFL Trophy.
League One latest
Plymouth, Orient, Reading and Barnsley are all reportedly chasing Southampton striker Dom Ballard. Ballard was on loan at Cambridge United last season.
League One latest
Plymouth Argyle have signed Charlton Athletic centre-back Alex Mitchell on a season-long loan.
Bradford City, who travel to Posh on Saturday, have signed Nick Powell following his release from Stockport County.
Lincoln City have signed striker Francis Okoronkwo on a season-long loan deal from Premier League club Everton.
Posh signing expected on Monday
Posh are expected to unveil a new signing on Monday, as per manager Darren Ferguson’s post-match press conference after the 2-0 defeat at Wigan.
Posh have been linked with several players this summer including Accrington Stanley midfielder Ben Woods, Cheltenham Town winger Ethon Archer, St Johnstone striker Makenzie Kirk and even their former defender Josh Knight.
Woods hasn’t featured in the last two Accrington games, but Archer played for Cheltenham in their League Two loss at MK Dons on Saturday. Kirk was a second-half substitute for St Johnstone on Saturday.
Championship side Portsmouth have been reportedly interested in Knight and Kirk. The Portsmouth News has reported the highest bid received for Kirk is £500k and that Posh were the bidders. The offer was rejected.
Posh have also signed players this summer which hadn’t been the subject of speculation, most recently New Zealand international midfielder Matt Garbett.
League One latest
Mansfield Town have signed former Brentford forward Max Dickov on a one-year contract. He’s the son of former Manchester City forward Pal Dickov.
Lincoln City are reportedly closing in on a loan deal for Everton forward Francis Okoronkwo.
Exeter City have been linked with a move for Oxford United wide player Owen Dale.
League One latest
Stevenage have signed forward Gassan Ahadme on a season-long loan from Championship club Charlton Athletic.
Stockport County have signed Norwich City defender Brad Hills for an undisclosed fee on a five-year deal. Hills was on loan at County last season.
Wigan Athletic, Plymouth Argyle, Lincoln City, and Rotherham United are all believed to be chasing Fleetwood striker Ryan Graydon.
League One latest
Bolton Wanderers have signed winger Ibrahim Cissoko on a season-long loan from Ligue 1 club Toulouse.
Bolton have signed also goalkeeper Tyler Miller on a one-year deal. He spent part of last season on loan at Notts County.
Striker Richard Kone has joined QPR from Wycombe Wanderers in a multi-million deal.
Another Cobblers signing
Cobblers have re-signed midfielder Teddy Taylor on loan from Charlton. He had a successful loan spell at Sixfields last season.