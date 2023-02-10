News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United's matchday experience has been rated 4.2 out of 5 in reviews by fans on Google.

Every League One stadium's matchday experience rated from best to worst according to Google ratings and where Peterborough United's Weston Homes Stadium ranks - in pictures

Everyone will have their own opinion of what makes a good stadium visit and which is the best matchday experience in League One.

By Stephen Thirkill
3 minutes ago

Some will think that big grounds like Hillsborough will take the title while other fans will no doubt prefer trips to more old school grounds like Burton Albion and Accrington Stanley

Modern arenas like Bolton Wanderers, Stadium MK or Pride Park will hit the mark for some fans for its impressive facilities, while it’s all about the atmosphere for others.

Good locations for food, transport and pubs will be key factors for other fans

There’s no definitive answer but these are the best and worst stadiums experiences in League One according to ratings by fans on Google. All ratings are out of five stars.

Let us know which are your favourite and least favourite League One stadiums and why via our social media channels.

1. Portsmouth - Fratton Park

Rated: 4.5 (2233 reviews)

Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

2. Plymouth Argyle - Home Park

Rated: 4.5 (1507 reviews)

Photo: Pete Norton:f

3. Exeter City - St James Park

Rated: 4.5 (114)

Photo: Dan Mullan

4. Charlton Athletic - The Valley

Rated: 4.5 (2 reviews)

Photo: Alex Pantling

