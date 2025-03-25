But Posh fans have shown their love for our brilliant club throughout the season and stuck with the side.

It hasn’t all been doom and gloom of course with Posh racking up some excellent home wins over the likes of Cambridge and Charlton, as well as booking another trip to Wembley in a couple of weeks.

Around the league 4.435m fans have watched games this season at an average crowd of 9,952 as we enter the business stage of the season.

So how do the average crowds at Posh compare to teams around them? Here we take a look at the crowds for every League One side, running from highest to lowest. (Figures are the external website footballwebpates.co.uk and are correct as of March 25)