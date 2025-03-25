Peterborough United fans have stuck with their side through some tough times this season.Peterborough United fans have stuck with their side through some tough times this season.
Every club's average crowd as 4.4m fans flock to League One games this season - where Peterborough United, Cambridge United, Charlton Athletic and Blackpool rank

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 25th Mar 2025, 16:00 BST
It’s not been the season they had hoped for.

But Posh fans have shown their love for our brilliant club throughout the season and stuck with the side.

It hasn’t all been doom and gloom of course with Posh racking up some excellent home wins over the likes of Cambridge and Charlton, as well as booking another trip to Wembley in a couple of weeks.

Around the league 4.435m fans have watched games this season at an average crowd of 9,952 as we enter the business stage of the season.

So how do the average crowds at Posh compare to teams around them? Here we take a look at the crowds for every League One side, running from highest to lowest. (Figures are the external website footballwebpates.co.uk and are correct as of March 25)

You can get more Posh news, here.

26,262

1. Birmingham City

26,262 Photo: Getty Images

21, 427

2. Bolton Wanderers

21, 427 Photo: Getty Images

18,760

3. Huddersfield Town

18,760 Photo: Getty Images

14,569

4. Charlton Athletic

14,569 Photo: Getty Images

