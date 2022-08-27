Events conspired against Peterborough United's players at Pride Park
Peterborough United’s players could hardly be faulted for Saturday’s 2-1 League One defeat at Derby County on Saturday.
By Alan Swann
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 6:07 pm
Updated
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 6:30 pm
Events conspired against them particularly one crucial decision by controversial referee Bobby Madden who sent off Nathan Thompson early in the second half.
The 10 men took the lead and looked like hanging on until two late goals left them pointless.
Posh will rue their lack of sharpness in front of goal though as they had several chances to score, but failed to properly test the home goalkeeper.
RATINGS KEY: 10 – Brilliant, 9- Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very poor
