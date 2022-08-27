News you can trust since 1948
Josh Knight of Peterborough United cuts a dejected figure after Derby County score a late winner. Photo: Joe Dent.

Events conspired against Peterborough United's players at Pride Park

Peterborough United’s players could hardly be faulted for Saturday’s 2-1 League One defeat at Derby County on Saturday.

By Alan Swann
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 6:07 pm
Updated Saturday, 27th August 2022, 6:30 pm

Events conspired against them particularly one crucial decision by controversial referee Bobby Madden who sent off Nathan Thompson early in the second half.

The 10 men took the lead and looked like hanging on until two late goals left them pointless.

Posh will rue their lack of sharpness in front of goal though as they had several chances to score, but failed to properly test the home goalkeeper.

RATINGS KEY: 10 – Brilliant, 9- Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very poor

1. LUCAS BERGSTROM

The goalkeeper got in the way of several goalbound efforts, not all of them convincingly. Could probably have caught the corner that led to the winning goal rather than punch it away. 7.

Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

2. NATHAN THOMPSON

Both cautions looked harsh and initial reports suggests the ref was conned into the second yellow card by a blatant dive. He did find Barkhuizen a handful at times though. 6

Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

3. RONNIE EDWARDS

An edgy start to the game, but settled down to play pretty well. Lots of interceptions and neat passing 7.

Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

4. FRANKIE KENT

Defended the box well throughout and generally kept possession. Just the odd missed tackle further up the field 7.

Photo: Joe Dent

