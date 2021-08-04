The 21-year-old has become the latest big money sale from the Exeter academy. MacAnthony confirmed on Twitter that Posh have paid a seven figure fee for Randall. He said: “I forgot to say that the fee was 7 figures. Delighted to ensure more money gets invested through the great EFL. The way it should be and to a club who produces incredible young players.”

Manager Darren Ferguson was thrilled to secure the signature of the wide-man. He said: “Joel is a young lad with bags of potential. As a football club we have a philosophy, which I believe in about bringing the best young players to the club and developing them. Joel and Kwame, who we signed earlier this week, are two of the most exciting wide players or 10s in the EFL.”

We have gathered the best of today’s EFL speculation below...

1. Lincoln City priced out of move for 22-year-old striker Lincoln’s interest in Portadown striker Lee Bonis has ended as his ‘fee went up’ and The Imps are refusing to pay. Bonis spent time on trial with Burnley earlier this year. (The 72) Photo: Catherine Ivill Buy photo

2. Crystal Palace join race to sign Bournemouth winger Crystal Palace have now joined the race to sign Bournemouth’s Arnaut Danjuma, alongside Watford and Villarreal. The Spanish side had reportedly submitted a £13m bid, but the CHerries value him at £35m. (The 72) Photo: Alex Pantling Buy photo

3. Portsmouth close to signing of Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Pompey are closing in on the loan signing of former Arsenal midfielder Robbie Burton. The 21-year-old has reportedly turned down an offer from another Croatian club to return to England. (Football League World) Photo: Harriet Lander Buy photo

4. Sheffield United agree to sign Leeds academy product The Blades have agreed to sign ex-Leeds United midfielder Ronaldo Viera from Sampdoria. The 23-year-old will move on loan with a view to a permanent deal. (Football Insider) Photo: Alex Livesey Buy photo