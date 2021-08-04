EFL rumours: Peterborough United attacker attracting Scotland interest, Napoli offer £8m for Sheffield United star
Peterborough United yesterday completed the signing of highly-rated forward Joel Randall from Exeter City for an undisclosed fee.
The 21-year-old has become the latest big money sale from the Exeter academy. MacAnthony confirmed on Twitter that Posh have paid a seven figure fee for Randall. He said: “I forgot to say that the fee was 7 figures. Delighted to ensure more money gets invested through the great EFL. The way it should be and to a club who produces incredible young players.”
Manager Darren Ferguson was thrilled to secure the signature of the wide-man. He said: “Joel is a young lad with bags of potential. As a football club we have a philosophy, which I believe in about bringing the best young players to the club and developing them. Joel and Kwame, who we signed earlier this week, are two of the most exciting wide players or 10s in the EFL.”
