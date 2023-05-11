News you can trust since 1948
Doncaster Rovers are set to reappoint former Peterborough United manager

Former Peterborough United boss Grant McCann is set to return to Doncaster Rovers as manager, according to the BBC.

By Alan Swann
Published 11th May 2023, 16:09 BST- 1 min read
Grant McCann.Grant McCann.
McCann, who also had two spells as Posh boss, is expected to replace Danny Schofield, who was sacked on Tuesday after Rovers suffered a disappointing end to the League Two season.

In McCann's previous spell in charge of Rovers in 2018-19, he led them to a fifth place-finish in League One when they pipped Posh to a play-off place on the final day of the season.

He left to take over at Hull City in June, 2019 and returned for his second spell as Posh boss in February 2022, before being sacked the following January.

Doncaster ended the 2022-23 campaign in 18th place after just two wins in their final 16 matches.

That poor form saw Schofield become the second Rovers boss to be sacked this season, after predecessor Gary McSheffrey was relieved of his duties in October.

