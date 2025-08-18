Do you remember these Peterborough United players including a future actor, a former boxer and a centre-forward called Shearer?

1 . ANDY ANSAH

Ansah is the answer to a 'did you know' Posh question. He's the former Posh forward who made 2 sub appearances in the late 1990s who went on to become an actor and develop his own fashion label called 'Tekkers' so named after his work on cult Saturday morning show Soccer AM. Ansah was later cast as an actor playing a footballer on the Dream Team show. The character was also called Andy Ansah. Photo: Getty Images