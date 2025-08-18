Do you remember these Peterborough United players including a future actor, a former boxer and a centre-forward called Shearer?

It got the PT thinking about others who hung around for a while without making an impression and also those who you might even have forgotten played for Posh.
Here’s who we came up with, including a future TV actor, a former boxer and a centre forward called Shearer...
1. ANDY ANSAH
Ansah is the answer to a 'did you know' Posh question. He's the former Posh forward who made 2 sub appearances in the late 1990s who went on to become an actor and develop his own fashion label called 'Tekkers' so named after his work on cult Saturday morning show Soccer AM. Ansah was later cast as an actor playing a footballer on the Dream Team show. The character was also called Andy Ansah. Photo: Getty Images
2. KWESI APPIAH (left)
This forward signed a three-and-half year deal at Posh in 2008, but never made a single appearance. He went on to join Crystal Palace two years after leaving Posh. Photo: Joe Dent
3. ISAAC BUCKLEY-RICKETTS
One of the many Steve Evans signings for Posh. It took Evans one EFL Trophy appearance to realise a youngster signed from Manchester City was not good enough for League One. He now plays for National League North side Macclesfield Town. Photo: s
4. TOM CONLON (right)
Posh had high hopes for a star midfielder from their youth team, but he was on his way after just one EFL sub appearance. He's made a good career in the lower divisions though, representing Stevenage, Port Vale and now Oldham. Photo: s