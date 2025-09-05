Derby day for Peterborough United in a must-win National League Cup tie

Jess Rousseau scored for Posh at Cambridge in a pre-season friendly. Photo Darren Wiles.

Sunday is derby day for Peterborough United Women as they host Cambridge United in a must-win National League Cup tie at PIMS Park, the home of Peterborough Sports (2pm).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh were beaten 2-0 at Norwich City in their opening group game so a need for three points against a team who play at the same level as their hosts, albeit in a different National League division.

Both sides have started the league season well. Posh have won all three of their Midlands Division One matches, while Cambridge have won two of their first three South East Division games.

Posh won 2-1 at Cambridge in a pre-season friendly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh boss Jake Poole said: “After losing at Norwich, we know what this fixture looks like in terms of the state of play. We know that we need to try and get the victory. We faced Cambridge in pre-season and also faced them last season and we know what they are about.

"I suspect both teams learned a little about each other in pre-season and we certainly know the threats that they can pose. It is a local derby, hopefully there will be a decent crowd and we can continue our good start to the season.”

Posh remain without striker Tara Kirk because of injury and Kayleigh Hines is suspended, but Hayley James and Emily Meli could return.

Admission to the match is just Adults: £7, Seniors (65+): £4, U18: £3, U14: £1.