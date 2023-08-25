Derby County are set to sign two Premier League players before match at Peterborough United
The Rams are reportedly closing in on Nottingham Forest midfielder Tyrese Fornah and Arsenal striker Tyreece John-Jules.
Fornah (23) has had loan spells in League One with Plymouth and Shrewsbury Town, and in the Championship with Reading.
He scored twice in 35 appearances (21 starts) for Reading last season. He has made four first-team appearances for Forest, but only one as a substitute in a league game.
John-Jules (22) has never made his competitive senior bow for Arsenal, but has played on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, Lincoln City, Blackpool, Ipswich Town and Doncaster Rovers.
He made 17 League One appearances (8 starts) for Ipswich last season, scoring 3 goals.