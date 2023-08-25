News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Derby County are set to sign two Premier League players before match at Peterborough United

Derby County could sign two Premier League players before their League One clash with Peterborough United at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.
By Alan Swann
Published 25th Aug 2023, 08:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 08:20 BST

The Rams are reportedly closing in on Nottingham Forest midfielder Tyrese Fornah and Arsenal striker Tyreece John-Jules.

Fornah (23) has had loan spells in League One with Plymouth and Shrewsbury Town, and in the Championship with Reading.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He scored twice in 35 appearances (21 starts) for Reading last season. He has made four first-team appearances for Forest, but only one as a substitute in a league game.

John-Jules (22) has never made his competitive senior bow for Arsenal, but has played on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, Lincoln City, Blackpool, Ipswich Town and Doncaster Rovers.

He made 17 League One appearances (8 starts) for Ipswich last season, scoring 3 goals.

Related topics:Premier LeagueLeague OneDerby CountyNottingham ForestArsenalReading