Nathan Thompson left the ground on crutches. Photo: Joe Dent.

Thompson was forced off in the 17th minute after a forceful sliding challenge from former Posh man Ethan Hamilton. He received no punishment from referee Tom Reeves.

Posh were already without Joe Ward who remains sidelined through a foot injury. He is set to find out the extent of the damage in a scan later this week.

Posh went on to win the match 2-1 thanks to goals from Jonson Clarke-Harris and Ephron Mason-Clark and moved up to fifth in the table but had to rely on Josh Knight filling in at right back.

Thompson left the match on crutches and boss Darren Ferguson is fearful for the prognosis with just over two weeks of the regular season to go.

Ferguson said: “He’s lucky, it’s a bad tackle. It could have been a lot worse; it is a bad one though. It’s not looking good.

“We’ll have to assess him but the first impression is not good. He’s been caught late and high. We’ll have to see how he is.

