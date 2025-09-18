Defeat at Peterborough United meant curtains for the Wycombe Wanderers manager

Mike Dodds. Photo Alex Pantling Getty Images.

The first managerial casualty of the League One season is Mike Dodds of Wycombe Wanderers.

Dodds’ last game was a 2-1 defeat at Peterborough United last weekend. That was a first win of the season for Posh.

First-Team Coach Pete Shuttleworth has also departed with Wycombe 19th in League One, just a point ahead of bottom-placed Posh.

A Wycombe club statement issued on Thursday morning read: ‘The board has reluctantly taken this decision, and the club would like to place on record its gratitude to Mike and Pete for their hard work and efforts during their time with Wycombe Wanderers, and wish them every success for the future.’

Dodds replaced Matt Bloomfield last January. ‘The Chairboys’ lost in last season’s League One play-off semi-finals to Charlton Athletic, but have won just one of 8 League One games this season.

In total Wycombe won just nine of 31 games under Dodds, losing 13 and drawing nine. Wycombe host Northampton Town on Saturday.

Dodds had been the favourite in the League One managerial sack race. Blackpool’s Steve Bruce is favourite to be the next managerial departure.