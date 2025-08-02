Deadline set for Archie Collins decision on new Peterborough United contract as 'final offer' made

Archie Collins in action for Peterborough United against Cardiff City. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images).

Peterborough United will know in the next week whether or not Arche Collins will sign a new contract with the club.

Collins was named in the starting line-up as Posh were beaten 2-1 at Cardiff on the opening day and completed the full 90 minutes.

He has not been officially named as available for transfer but it yet to deliver a verdict on whether or not he will re-sign with the club. He is entering the last year of his current deal.

Posh have made an offer of a new three-year deal, which he is currently considering.

Speaking after the Cardiff defeat, Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: “A final offer has been made. He is going to give me a decision next week. It is as simple as that.

"It is a hell of an offer and we will know next week and we will react off the back of that.

"We hope that it is good news and we have him for another three years but we can’t do anymore than what we have done. We have offered him a very, very good package and it’s up to the boy now.”