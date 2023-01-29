Chairman Darragh MacAnthony has confirmed on Twitter that Newcastle United will not be paying the wages of on-loan Posh defender Kell Watts while he sits on the sidelines with an injury.

Watts picked up a serious hamstring injury days after Posh extended his loan from the Magpies until the end of the season.

Posh had hoped to persuade cash-rich Newcastle to do them a favour regarding wages as the centre-back is not expected to play again this season.