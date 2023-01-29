Deadline day is here. Posh sign a striker
The Peterborough Telegraph transfer deadline blog is up and running.
Follow the blog from now until 11pm on Tuesday, January 31 when the winter transfer window closes for all the latest news from Peterborough United and the rest of League One.
Peterborough United transfer deadline blog
Key Events
- Posh sign National League striker.
- A couple of fringe players may leave
- No reported interest in major Posh players on deadline so far
Midfielder George Thomas has left QPR and joined ailing Cambridge United on a short term contract.
Former Posh striker Matty Stevens has left Forest Green Rovers and joined Walsall on loan. Stevens has just recovered for serious knee ligament damage.
Posh are at bottom club Forest Green Rovers for a League One fixture on Saturday and Duncan Ferguson’s side signed Reading forward Jahmari Clarke a few minutes ago. Clarke (19) has been on loan at National League Woking.
Forest Green signed midfielder Charlie Savage (son of professional irritant Robbie) on loan from Manchester United over the weekend.
Accrington have taken Arsenal forward Nathan Butler-Oyedeji on loan and Portsmouth have signed striker Paddy Lane from Fleetwood for an undisclosed fee.
Former Posh Gwion Edwards midfielder is reportedly about to join Charlton Athletic from Wigan Athletic.
Ipswich have loaned striker Gassan Ahadme back to Burton after signing him from the Brewers earlier this season.
Burton now have six loan players and you can only have five in a matchday squad!
Thankfully it’s all quiet on the Posh front, but League One clubs continue to do business with only two hours of the transfer window to go.
Fourth-placed Derby County have taken Spurs midfielder Harvey White (21) on loan. White spent time on loan at Portsmouth last season.
Charlie Kirk has moved from Charlton to Burton on loan. The attacking midfielder was so highly-rated as a young player at Crewe, Posh were reportedly interested in signing him.
Lincoln City have now signed St Mirren midfielder Ethan Erhahon for an undisclosed fee.
Play-off contenders Barnsley have signed striker Oli Shaw from Kilmarnock for an undisclosed fee.
Exeter have signed unattached former Scotland midfielder Kevin McDonald and Hull City striker James Scott, the latter for an undisclosed fee.
Fleetwood have signed another forward in Junior Quitirna from Irish club Waterford.
Former Posh full-back Frazer Blake-Tracy has turned his loan move from Burton to Swindon into a permanent deal.
Well here’s a bizarre one.
According to Football Insider Luton Town of the Championship are in advanced talks to sign Posh striker Joe Taylor.
The 20 year-old has yet to start a Football League game for Posh so seems unlikely.
Let’s hope they don’t mean Jack Taylor.
League One play-off contenders Wycombe Wanderers have sold their most watchable player, forward Anis Mehmeti to Championship side Bristol City.
And fifth-placed Bolton have signed Manchester City defender Luke Mbete on loan.
Portsmouth have signed defender Di’Shon Bernard from Manchester United on loan. The 22 year-old was on loan at Hull City in the Championship last season.
Oxford have taken Hull forward Tyler Smith on loan. He scored for the Tigers at Posh last season.
And Cheltenham have signed veteran Luton midfielder Glen Rea on loan.
Chairman Darragh MacAnthony has confirmed on Twitter that Newcastle United will not be paying the wages of on-loan Posh defender Kell Watts while he sits on the sidelines with an injury.
Watts picked up a serious hamstring injury days after Posh extended his loan from the Magpies until the end of the season.
Posh had hoped to persuade cash-rich Newcastle to do them a favour regarding wages as the centre-back is not expected to play again this season.
“Asked 3 times and turned down 3 times,” MacAnthony said. “Life of an EFL club at times.”
Posh are unlikely to make any more signings on transfer deadline day so now it’s just a case of praying no big offers for established stars are made.
“I’m hoping for a quiet night,” Ferguson told the PT before switching his phone off this afternoon. He did confirm that new signing Tshimanga and Jonson Clarke-Harris could play together if required.
Expect the new man to be on the bench at Forest Green on Saturday.
Posh were supposed to play Stevenage in a friendly this morning, but the opposition called the game off