Follow the blog from now until 11pm on Tuesday, January 31 when the winter transfer window closes for all the latest news from Peterborough United and the rest of League One.
Key Events
- Posh are expected to do some business before the January transfer window closes at 11pm on Tuesday
- Jack Marriott has joined League One rivals Fleetwood Town
- Ronnie Edwards has been linked with a Championship club
- Will Posh seek to replace Marriott?
Not a lot going on in League One right now, although young Posh defender Charlie O’Connell has extended his loan at National League Woking into a second month.
O’Connell (20) has been a regular in a side that has won four straight game to move up to third place.
Posh boss Darren Ferguson told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire after Saturday’s win over Portsmouth that it’s ‘pivotal’ Posh keep hold of in-form midfielder Jack Taylor today.
League One promotion contenders Ipswich Town have been linked with Taylor who would command a big fee.
But Ferguson said: “When Jack keeps things simple he’s an outstanding League One player. If he passes the ball out wide and then heads for the penalty area no-one is catching him as he’s so quick.
“He was brilliant against Prrtsmouth. It’s pivotal that we keep hold of him.”
There was a goalkeeper exchange between League One play-off contenders Barnsley and Championship side Luton Town last evening.
The Tykes took Harry Isted on loan from Kenilworth Road with Jack Walton going in the opposite direction for an undisclosed fee.
Barnsley who are two points and a place above Posh in the League One table, play their game in hand at Oxford United on Wednesday night.
Good morning, it’s 7am on transfer deadline day.
Deals must be done by 11pm and Posh could introduce a couple of new players to expectant fans today.
The departure of forward Jack Mariott to League One rivals Fleetwood yesterday has freed up a space in the squad and given the club some wages wriggle room within their budget.
Posh were also hoping to sign a centre-back, if they’ve managed to persuade cash-rich Newcastle United to take injured loanee Kell Watts back to St James Park while agreeing to take over the payment of his wages.
I’l be checking that out later today, but obviously things could change if Posh receive an offer they can’t refuse for one of their more valuable assets.....
With the exception of Posh Trust chairman Marco Graziano, Posh fans want a replacement for Jack Marriott who left for Fleetwood Town on Monday afternoon.
Fans were asked by @PTAlanSwann on Twitter if we need to get a new striker before the transfer deadline of 11pm on Tuesday.
‘We need a replacement. RJJ is far from ready. We do need one regardless though even if its like a Connor Wickham until end of season situation’ - @PufcSimmo.
‘Well if someone comes they are probably going to sit on the bench most weeks, so it’s not an attractive gig or great use of a wage. RJJ is a centre forward who has been reinvented as a wide man. In theory he could cover JCH. Clearly a different type of forward though. Tricky one’ - @paul_gauntlett
‘No point, barring an injury JCH will be selected every time and that is the reason Marriot left’ - @trustchairman.
‘It’s a must that he’s replaced. JCH is the only senior centre forward at the club now’ - @DazMoody
‘100% needs replacing I’d go for Alfie May at Cheltenham scores plenty of goals in a poor side’ - @lowestoftposh
‘Liam Cullen at Swansea or Macauley Langstaff at Notts County might be worth a punt’ - @lukejuanpywell.
‘We have to replace him if we want to give the play offs a proper go. Jones and Taylor wouldn’t be able to replace JCH if he gets injured. Would be play off chances gone.’ - @almostnorthern
As suggested earlier on Monday, Fleetwood have signed power forward Jayden Stockley from Charlton to partner Jack Marriott up top.
Marriott left Posh for the Cod Army earlier today.
Apart from the Fleetwood business It’s been quiet (it’s 5.19pm on Monday) in League One as far as completed deals are concerned, although play-off contenders Wycombe Wanderers have taken striker Chem Campbell on loan from Wolves.
Campbell (20) has made 5 substitute appearances in the Premier League this season.
Oxford, who were rumoured to be trying to hijack the Marriott deal, have taken Nottingham Forest forward Ateef Konate on loan.
The 21 year-old has one sub appearance for Forest to his name.
Will Posh now seek a replacement for Jack Marriott?
Is there already a deal in place?
That’s doubtful as right up until Thursday, Posh boss Darren Ferguson seemed to believe Marriott would stay.
Not until the striker was left out of the matchday squad for the Pompey win on Saturday did alarm bells start ringing among Marriott fans, of which there are many.
Posh have just over 30 hours to find a back-up for Jonson Clarke-Harris, unless they put their faith in Ricky-Jade Jones..
Posh could face an all-new Fleetwood Town attack at Highbury on Fabruary 14 if reports are to be believed.
It’s understood Posh striker Jack Marriott is in the North West finalising his move to the Cod Army and big Charlton Athletic centre-forward Jayden Stockley is also apparently on his way to the club.
There have been zero completed transfers in League One so far today (Monday).