Deadline Day blog: The first deadline day departure from Peterborough United has been revealed
All the latest rumours and completed deals will be here courtesy of the PT Posh team of Alan Swann and Ben Jones.
Posh transfer window
1pm news
Arsenal foward Nathan Butler-Oyedeji is set for Cheltenham Town deadline day loan move.
Butler-Oyedeji was linked with a move to Posh last month.
Leed midfielder Darko Gyabi is a loan target for Fleetwood Town.
Former England striker Andy Carroll has left Reading for French second tier club Amiens.
Charlton Athletic are set to sign Udinese centre-back James Abankwah on loan.
That Kyle Edwards loan move from Ipswich to Oxford mentioned on here earlier has happened.
First Posh departure
Joe Tomlinson has left Posh for MK Dons of League Two.
Here’s what Joe said to our sister paper the MK Citizen]
High Noon updates
Derby were closing in on 18 year-old Liverpool midfielder Bobby Clark, but the teenager now looks set to stay at Anfield.
Ipswich Town defender Elkan Baggott is set to join Blackpool on loan. Baggott has 16 caps for Indonesia.
Zimbabwean international forward Admiral Muskwe has moved to Exeter City from Luton Town on loan.
And another one
Former MK Dons midfielded Tennai Watson has joined Charlton on a free transfer.
Oxford are expected to sign Ipswich Town winger Kyle Edwards today.
DEAL DONE!
First League One signing of the day sees striker John-Kymani Gordon, 20, joining Cambridge United from Crystal Palace on loan until January, according to BBC Cambs
JCH and Bristol Rovers
Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton has been quoted this morning saying his club might not do any business on transfer deadline day.
Rovers fans have been getting excited, over-excited probably, over a return to the club for centre forward Jonson Clarke-Harris.
It would appear wishful thinking on their part. Posh want £ 1 million for JCH, yet Rovers’ club record transfer fee paid was £370k in 1992!
Charlton have now been linked with a move for Luton Town midfielder Louie Watson and Barnsley are apparently interested in Birmingham City forward Sam Cosgrove who was on loan at League One champions Plymouth last season.
Not a single signing by a League One club has been completed so far on deadline day (10am).
Ben’s big deal
The PT story on the numbers involved in Benjamin Arthur’s transfer to Brentford from Posh.
Latest deals/rumours
Rotherham central defender Jamie McCart has joined Barnsley on loan.
Charlton want released MK Dons midfielder Tennai Watson.
Reading are set to sign Southampton striker Dom Ballard on loan
It’s Deadline Day
Good morning.
The PT is expecting Ronnie Edwards to be sold on deadline day but we’re not so sure about Johnson Clarke-Harris.
A couple of other Posh players could leave, which could spark incomings to London Road
England talent Benjamin Arthur did leave yesterday and the PT has details of the transfer.
We will post that in the next hour.
Here’s the Arthur to Brentford story
New signing speaks
New signing Zak Sturge on his move to Posh
https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/sport/football/peterborough-united/peterborough-united-is-exactly-the-right-place-to-be-for-new-signing-4275967