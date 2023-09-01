Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton has been quoted this morning saying his club might not do any business on transfer deadline day.

Rovers fans have been getting excited, over-excited probably, over a return to the club for centre forward Jonson Clarke-Harris.

It would appear wishful thinking on their part. Posh want £ 1 million for JCH, yet Rovers’ club record transfer fee paid was £370k in 1992!

Charlton have now been linked with a move for Luton Town midfielder Louie Watson and Barnsley are apparently interested in Birmingham City forward Sam Cosgrove who was on loan at League One champions Plymouth last season.