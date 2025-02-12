Action from Wrexham v Posh in January. (Photo by Joe Dent - PUFC/Peterborough United via Getty Images).

Peterborough United will travel to Wrexham with a place in a Wembley final at stake on Wednesday, February 26 (7.30pm kick off).

Holders Posh will travel to North Wales for a Vertu Trophy semi-final after Wrexham beat League One rivals Bolton 1-0 at home in a quarter-final on Tuesday night. Ticket details will be announced soon. Birmingham City host Bradford City in the other Trophy semi-final on Tuesday, February 18.

Posh have a crunch relegation battle at home to Shrewsbury Town, three days after their semi-final, on March 1. Posh lost a League One game 1-0 at Wrexham in January.