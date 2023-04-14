News you can trust since 1948
On-form Peterborough United are now two points inside the play-off places after leapfrogging faltering Derby, Bolton and Wycombe.

Data experts predict Peterborough United's play-off fate will be decided by just two points - plus Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle tipped to all finish on the same points

Posh have played their way into some brilliant form to take charge of their play-off fate.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 11:00 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 14:59 BST

Five wins from the last six has seen Posh take a two point advantage over faltering Derby County and Bolton Wanderers.

It has allowed Posh to pull seven points back on faltering Bolton and five on Derby County.

It looks like it is two teams from four, possibly five if you like Portsmouth’s chances, for the final two play-off places.

The latest supercomputer is predicting a fight that is going to go all the way.

Will Posh be in the top six? Here’s what the supercomputer thinks.

Give us your predictions on how you expect the rest of the season to shape up via our social media channels.

Get all your latest Posh news, here.

Promotion: 80% Play-offs: 31% Win the league: 39%

1. Ipswich Town - 94pts (+53)

Promotion: 80% Play-offs: 31% Win the league: 39% Photo: Ryan Pierse

Photo Sales
Promotion chances: 69% Play-off chances: 41% Win the league: 27%

2. Sheffield Wednesday - 94pts (+43)

Promotion chances: 69% Play-off chances: 41% Win the league: 27% Photo: Gareth Copley

Photo Sales
Promotion chances: 65% Play-off chances: 40% Win the league: 31%

3. Plymouth Argyle - 94pts (+30)

Promotion chances: 65% Play-off chances: 40% Win the league: 31% Photo: Bryn Lennon

Photo Sales
Promotion chances: 40% Play-off chances: 87% Win the league: 3%

4. Barnsley - 89pts (+37)

Promotion chances: 40% Play-off chances: 87% Win the league: 3% Photo: Tony Marshall

Photo Sales
