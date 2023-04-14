Posh have played their way into some brilliant form to take charge of their play-off fate.

Five wins from the last six has seen Posh take a two point advantage over faltering Derby County and Bolton Wanderers.

It has allowed Posh to pull seven points back on faltering Bolton and five on Derby County.

It looks like it is two teams from four, possibly five if you like Portsmouth’s chances, for the final two play-off places.

The latest supercomputer is predicting a fight that is going to go all the way.

Will Posh be in the top six? Here’s what the supercomputer thinks.

1 . Ipswich Town - 94pts (+53) Promotion: 80% Play-offs: 31% Win the league: 39%

2 . Sheffield Wednesday - 94pts (+43) Promotion chances: 69% Play-off chances: 41% Win the league: 27%

3 . Plymouth Argyle - 94pts (+30) Promotion chances: 65% Play-off chances: 40% Win the league: 31%

4 . Barnsley - 89pts (+37) Promotion chances: 40% Play-off chances: 87% Win the league: 3%