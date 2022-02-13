Darren Ferguson will still be manager of Peterborough United next season even if they are playing in League One

Posh co-owners, from left, Stewart 'Randy' Thompson, Darragh MacAnthony and Dr Jason Neale celebrate promotion from League One last season.

Posh co-owner Dr Jason Neale made the commitment on social media today (February 13) after more calls from fans to dismiss Ferguson arrived following yesterday’s 1-0 Championship defeat at home to Preston North End.

Posh have now won just one of their last 15 Championship fixtures and yet, remarkably, survival remain in their hands. If they beat Reading at the Weston Homes Stadium on Wednesday (February 16, 7.45pm) they jump out of the drop zone at the expense of the Royals, and they would still have a game in hand.

Dr Neale tweeted today: “Nobody is sacking Darren Ferguson. He will be here next season regardless of the outcome of this season. Let’s not forget we were promoted nine months ago. Let’s stay positive. Three points on Wednesday and we are out of the relegation zone.”

Darren Ferguson watching Posh v Preston on Saturday. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Ferguson won his fourth Posh promotion (a club record) and his third into the Championship last season, but his record in the second tier is poor.

Ferguson, who turned 50 last week, signed a new three-and-a-half year deal tying him to Posh to the end of the 2024-25 season in November, although it’s normal for the club to have a maximum compensation clause in a contract should they wish to terminate.

Ferguson stated last week it would be the easiest thing in the world for him to walk away from Posh, but that he intends to stay and fight for the club’s Championship future.