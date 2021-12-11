Darren Ferguson set Peterborough United target of ten more wins to secure Championship survival

Peterborough United Manager Darren Ferguson encourages his players - Mandatory by-line: Joe Dent/JMP.

The Posh chief saw his men come from behind to beat play-off chasing Millwall 2-1 at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Ferguson played a key part in a fifth victory of the campaign after the introduction of Jonson Clarke-Harris early in the second half paid handsome dividends as the striker spearheaded a four-minute turnaround.

Clarke-Harris responded to being dropped to the bench by forcing Millwall defender Danny McNamara into an own goal to bring Posh level before firing the winner moments later.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A first success since October lifted Ferguson’s men to within two points of safety and he believes he knows what is required to avoid the drop.

A delighted Ferguson said: “What today has brought is a bit of confidence back to the team and everyone else. We need to kick on now.

“We’ve got 24 games left and I think we need 10 more wins. That’s all we’re looking at.

“We can’t keep going on about the away form. Our home form is going to keep us in the league.

“We thoroughly deserved the win. It was just a matter of having the belief to keep going and playing the way we were.

“At half-time, I said if we get one, I think we’ll win it. And ‘Jono’ has come on and done what he’s paid to do.

“It was a very pleasing performance. When you’re on the sidelines and enjoying what you’re watching, it tells its own story.

“I’m really pleased with the players. It was a test of character. We got a couple of breaks but we were overdue them to be honest.

“It’s the third time this season we’ve come from behind to win. My job is to make sure I keep the belief in the players and I think you’ve seen today that they played with belief.”

Posh have now gained 16 of their 19 points on home turf with the success against Millwall following up previous victories over Derby, Birmingham and QPR.

Ferguson’s men have also collected draws against Cardiff, Bournemouth, Huddersfield and Bartnsley.

Ferguson justified his decision to leave match-winner Clarke-Harris on the bench in favour of Sammie Szmodics. However, he knew Clarke-Harris would have a big part of play in the second half.

Ferguson added: “I started with Sammie and left Jonno out because I’ve watched Millwall and they normally play higher so I wanted more pace.

“At half-time I was thinking I had to get Jonno on to allow us to get more balls into the box and we managed to do that for the goals.

“The important thing was to keep believing as it might have taken us until the 95th minute to score.

“The only disappointing thing was that at 2-1 up we stopped passing the ball and dropped a bit deep.