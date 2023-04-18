Darren Ferguson applauds the travelling Posh fans after victory over Accrington Stanley. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh kept up their play-off push with a 2-1 win at relegation-threatened Accrington Stanley on Tuesday night.

A driving run from Jonson Clarke-Harris that ended in a thumping finish and a chip from Ephron Mason-Clark when one-on-one were enough for Posh but they did have to absorb a significant amount of pressure from the hosts, who pulled a goal back with three minutes to go.

Posh’s result moved them up to fifth- one point clear of their immediate pursuers- after Bolton were held to a 1-1 draw away at Burton Albion but Derby kept up the pressure with a 2-1 win away at Exeter.

Ephron Mason-Clark celebrates his goal with Kwame Poku. Photo: Joe Dent.

The win was a much-needed bounce back from defeat at Cambridge on Saturday ahead of the visit of second-placed Ipswich Town on Saturday. The Tractor Boys scraped a 2-1 win at home to managerless Port Vale on Tuesday after falling behind.

Bolton and Derby both face home games, against Shrewsbury and Burton Albion respectively.

Ferguson said: “It was a little bit too nervy for my liking. That’s what you get with a two-goal lead, the next goal is the most important one and with John’s teams they keep on going. I didn’t think Saturday’s result (a 5-2 home defeat to Fleetwood) would do us any favours as I knew there would be a reaction.

“Saying that, we controlled this first half quite well, we just weren’t ruthless; we could have put them to the sword. In the first ten minutes of the second half, we started really well but again we weren’t ruthless enough. That’s something we need to change; we’ve only got three games- hopefully more- left, when we get opportunities we need to put teams to bed. We didn’t do that tonight and that’s why we were hanging on a bit.

“Accrington are a very dangerous team, they got bodies forward, they put the ball in the box and they scored from that. We were hanging on a bit at the end when we really shouldn’t have been. We were only hanging on because we weren’t ruthless enough and we didn’t make the correct decisions.

“When it goes to 2-0, I was thinking let’s go and kill the game off because we knew they would come and press us and that would give us opportunities if we could beat their press with the pace we’ve got but unfortunately, we couldn’t manage it. We had opportunities in the first 15 minutes of the second half to do it but didn’t.

“I can’t be too critical though, it’s a fantastic win for us. Whenever you come here and win, it’s a great result because I haven’t had many here.”

Ferguson made one change to his side from Saturday’s derby disappointment, bringing in Hector Kyprianou in place of Harrison Burrows and moving Jack Taylor forward into the number ten role.

Ferguson added: “Hector was excellent, he controlled the game and his passing and movement were good. Jack as a ten was very good in the first half too. Those three (Taylor, Norburn and Kyprianou) were good in there, when we moved the ball quickly we gave them problems.

“We’ve got six wins and a draw from the last eight games. The form we’ve shown has got us into a good position and we’ll just take it a game at a time. There’s going to be no let up from us, we’ll get a bit of rest into the players and go again Thursday.”

