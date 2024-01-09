Posh boss Darren Ferguson spoke about JCH during his press conference ahead of the EFL Trophy tie with Crawley Town tomorrow. Posh agreed a fee with League One rivals Charlton Athletic last week, but personal terms have still not been agreed.

Clarke-Harris could decide not to leave Posh during this transfer window and become eligible for a free transfer when his current contract expires at the end of the season.

Ferguson said: "Personal terms have not been agreed as yet. I'm not sure how long Charlton will wait. They offered us a good fee for Johnno which the chairman accepted and Charlton are clearly trying to have a go this season.