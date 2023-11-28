Darren Ferguson hails young striker's 'best performance for Peterborough' in comeback draw at Stevenage
Jones set up Posh’s first and scored the equaliser as they fought back from 2-0 down at the break to take a point away at Stevenage.
He burst past his marker on the right and dribbled to the edge of the box before picking out Joel Randall in hte six-yard box to provide a brilliant back-heel finish to pull one back after 51 minutes and he then provided a backheel of his own with nine minutes to play from a loose ball, following a corner, to bring Posh level.
The goal was his first in five matches after a spell where he scored in three consecutive games for the first time in his career.
Ferguson enthused: “Ricky scored and made the first, he was magnificent tonight.
"That was his best performance for Peterborough, he was absolutely magnificent so I’m really pleased for him.
"He’s a young kind, we knew he could play that position. He’s grown into it and tonight he was very, very good.”
Joel Randall’s impressive opener was the third goal he has scored his last three games for Posh, the first time he has done so for the club.