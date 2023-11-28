Ricky-Jade Jones scored one and assisted another for Posh on Tuesday night. Photo: Joe Dent.

Jones set up Posh’s first and scored the equaliser as they fought back from 2-0 down at the break to take a point away at Stevenage.

He burst past his marker on the right and dribbled to the edge of the box before picking out Joel Randall in hte six-yard box to provide a brilliant back-heel finish to pull one back after 51 minutes and he then provided a backheel of his own with nine minutes to play from a loose ball, following a corner, to bring Posh level.

The goal was his first in five matches after a spell where he scored in three consecutive games for the first time in his career.

Ferguson enthused: “Ricky scored and made the first, he was magnificent tonight.

"That was his best performance for Peterborough, he was absolutely magnificent so I’m really pleased for him.

"He’s a young kind, we knew he could play that position. He’s grown into it and tonight he was very, very good.”