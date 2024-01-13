Darren Ferguson is delighted with the current run of form his Peterborough United side is on away from home.

Peterborough United players Jadel Katongo and Hector Kyprianou celebrate the win at full-time. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh moved just a point from the summit of League One on Saturday thanks to a 2-1 win away at Charlton Athletic coupled with a shock 3-0 home defeat for Portsmouth against Leyton Orient and Bolton’s postponed match; caused by a medical emergency in the crowd.

Ephron Mason-Clark scored twice, either side of Alfie’s May’s equaliser to seal a fourth consecutive away win to follow on from victories at Derby, Fleetwood and Shrewsbury, which all came after Ferguson appealed for his side to show more consistency on the road.

Peterborough United Manager Darren Ferguson celebrates the victory at full-time. Photo: Joe Dent.

Ferguson was pleased with his side’s first half performance but was once again left to rue missed chances in the second as Posh had to end the game hanging onto all three points against a much improved home side after the break.

He said: “Coming into the Christmas period, we spoke about improving our away from and we’ve certainly done that. Four away wins on the bounce is very impressive.

“We deserved to win the game, we are just lacking the ability to finish teams off, as I’ve said many times before. We dug it out in the end though.

“We were completely dominant in the first half there was no real threat against us defensively. We got the goal- with a very good finish from Ephron- and wanted to get that second goal.

“Ephron is a good player. He’s so strong mentally because he gets kicked all ofver the place, he gets up and gets on with it. He scored two today and he’s on 13, he’s having a very good season.

“At the start of the second half, we’ve had four unbelievable chances in the space of ten seconds and not managed to take any. The home crowd had turned and were booing the players off at the break, they’ve got a little bit of momentum to start the second half but if we get that second goal then it kills that off.

“The opposite happens and you can see how goals can shift momentum in games so quickly. It happened so quickly today. Then Alfie May scores against me, as he always does against me.

“They were on top, we lost control and they were running after us, chasing us and pressing us. They were good in the first 15 minutes of the second half, they were very enthused by their goal but it made it an open goal which suited us.

“We kept counter attacking and really pressing us we scored before we did.

"We had two situations with Ronnie, very unlike him he’s given the ball away to Alfie May, but Knighty has managed to get across and make a hell of a block and then Jed has made a good save. Then Hector gave another one away, we were so careless at times and they are very good in transition.

“They changed things at half time but really we should have put them away before then. It was a very good win because, although Charlton are not going so well, I think Michael will get there with this club. They’ve got to be patient, he’s a good manager and with the signings they’ve made it’s just the start. They’re going to have a go.”