Harley Mills walks off after defeat to Mansfield. Photo: David Lowndes.

Manager Darren Ferguson admitted he could not defend Peterborough United’s first half performance in the defeat to Mansfield on Boxing Day (December 26).

Posh were well beaten in front of their home crowd by a side who had won only one of their previous eight league matches before arriving at the Weston Homes Stadium. All of the goals in Mansfield’s 3-0 win were scored within the first 31 minutes, with Posh falling behind 2-0 behind after nine minutes.

In a remarkably young back four, familiar failings at set-pieces were once again on show, leading to two goals. George Nevett also made a howler attempting to clear a cross, which led to the second goal, before his day ended with him being sent off after 86 minutes.

Ferguson was unable to offer any defence of his side’s poor first half performance, but did he did not want to criticise his side too much publicly. He instead admitted he has a lot of thinking to do about the players he can trust to get his side out of their poor run, which is currently one win in six leagues games. Posh fell one place in the table to 17th with their defeat and are just five points clear of safety.

Darren Ferguson was not happy with what he saw from his side in the first half. Photo: David Lowndes.

Ferguson said: “It’s a performance that is not defendable, especially in the first half. In the second half, we stuck at it, but Mansfield won at a canter. It’s very tough at the moment. What I am finding out is who has the right ingredients to get through this tough period. That is when you find out about people.

“Life is not all winning games of football. Last season, it went fairly smoothly, but this year it’s not and we will find out about people and we’re finding out quickly. The old cliche is the manager has to pick them up, but they need to try and pick themselves up. That performance in the first half, I cannot defend.

“I will have to go and have a really good think about who I can trust to get us out of the position we’re in and to play the way I expect someone playing for Peterborough to play. There’s not many times I’ve seen that here at home in my whole time at Peterborough. I have to really go away and have a good think about the whole situation.

"It’s slightly irrelevant the personnel when you have a defeat of that manner. It’s nothing to do with systems, shapes or tactics. It’s to do with good old fashioned stuff of being committed enough to try and stop the other team scoring. It could have been a lot more.

“You can complicate football if you want, but it really is a simple game and for set-pieces, it’s very simple. You’ve got a man, pick him up, that’s your job and we don’t do it.

“Second goal, we don’t stop a cross and then there’s a mistake, but they got far too many crosses into our box. It was constant and we told them. It’s very hard to defend my players. As much as I don’t want to criticise them publicly. It was literally men against boys.

“The only thing I’d say is that they kept going in the second half. There had to be an improvement. We had one or two moments like when Archie Collins has just pulled a shot wide.

“It was a good bit of play and, at that point, if you get an early goal you never know, but it was always going to be a hard task. We had one or two things, but we petered out and they managed the game comfortably. It could have been more. It’s hard to take any more positives as much as I’m trying.

"The manner and the way we lost was concerning. Some of the things I saw today will never be acceptable, at all, ever.

“The red card summed the day up in a nutshell. We lose the ball and the boys gone clean through. It’s a clear red card. I have to go away any try to pick the correct team for the Barnsley game. We have to see a reaction to that defeat today.”

Posh return to action on Sunday (December 29, 3pm) when they host Barnsley. Only Wycombe have taken more points on the road that the Tykes this season (22) and they were 2-1 victors at Bolton on Boxing Day.