Tayo Edun has just been sent off playing for Posh v Cobblers. Photo David Lowndes.

A ‘disgraceful’ display in defeat at the hands of Northampton Town has possibly ended a couple of Peterborough United playing careers.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony was in hard-hitting form on the latest episode of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast as he also chose to berate the unprofessional attitude of certain members of the playing squad.

One unnamed player was called out for his reaction to being substituted in Tuesday’s night home defeat at the hands of Birmingham City. Others were cited for ill-disciplined behaviour, last weekend against Cobblers, also at home, and in other recent games. Left-back Tayo Edun received a red card in the first half of the Cobblers game for violent conduct.

Posh were hammered 4-0 by local rivals Northampton last Saturday and then lost, despite a much-improved performance, 2-1 to Birmingham on Tuesday.

Brad Ihionvien in action for Posh. Photo David Lowndes.

"Our performance in the Northampton game was disgraceful,” MacAnthony said. “It really wound me up and it really wound the manager up. I’ve not criticised the players much this season, but I can’t accept players not running the hard yards against a local rival.

"With all due respect Northampton shouldn’t be coming to our place and slapping us. We show up like that, at our place in front of our own fans? That didn’t sit well with me at all. No way Northampton should be running all over us and winning 4-0. They should be hanging on like they were at their place before they scored a lucky, late winner. They have now done the double over us and that hasn’t happened in my time at the club.

"Fair play to them because the new manager has got them going. They ran around and did the basics well. If we can’t run and compete in a game of that magnitude, one which means so much to our fans, than I am questioning who you are and whether or not we want you.

"It all happened at a time when we are planning for next season and making lists, and I can tell you a couple swapped lists after watching that game. It was a s*** moment in a s***** season, but I thought we had got past all that.

"Of course the red card didn’t help. It exacerbated the situation. Tayo lost his head and picked up his second red card in a few games. I’ve always said I can accept mistakes, but don’t then make the same mistake twice. We need to be able to trust players. I can’t defends ridiculous red cards, I can’t defend some of the petulance I’ve seen recently. We need to weed that sort of stuff out and we will.

“We love Tayo and there’s a great player there who we can help develop, but imagine if something like that happened in a play-off game? It would be season over because of a moment of madness.

"I’m sure Tayo can change and I’m sure we can help, but the penny needs to drop. It’s the same with Bradley Ihionvien. He was seen kicking out at opponents during our recent good run. That sort of thing isn’t helping your team or your own careers. At some stage you need to look in the mirror and ask yourself what sort of player you want to be.

"We actually did turn up for the Birmingham and put the hard yards in. We were well in the game and maybe with a bit more belief we could have got something.

"But I admire the professionalism and the workrate of Birmingham. It was the 40th game of their season and they are walking the league, but they still worked so hard for each other. That’s the barometer for promotion no matter how much money you have spent. Their players are absolutely at it every game.

"They also accepted their manager’s decisions whereas one of our players had a temper tantrum after being subbed. He wasn't playing that well yet threw his hands in the air when his number came up. He didn’t shake hands with the players coming on properly and then threw his water bottle down and kicked it like a petulant child. My CEO had to stop me going down there. The manager makes his decisions for a reason and players have to accept them.

"Our great promotion teams had a camaraderie. They worked their nuts off for the team. It’s always all about the team. If you can’t work hard in every game you play then you have a character issue.”

The Posh players subbed off during the Birmingham game were Mo Susoho, Malik Mothersille, Carl Johnston, Archie Collins and Ricky-Jade Jones. Also in the podcast, the chairman praised Jones for his committed displays against Cobblers and Birmingham and also praised Collins for his Tuesday night display.