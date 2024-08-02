Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has denied reports linking Manchester City youngster Jacob Wright with a move to London Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MacAnthony stated on his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast that a Premier League midfielder would move to London Road by the end of this week. The PT then revealed the player concerned was a Manchester City teenager.

Reports suggested 18 year-old Wright was the player concerned although MacAnthony shot the story down on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MacAnthony took to social media to say: “His name has not been discussed.”

Jacob Wright (left) replaces Erling Haaland in a Champions League game between Manchester City and FC Copenhagen. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Wright is with City on their pre-season tour to the United States and he played matches in the absence of the City players involved in the Euros.

Wright, a defensive midfielder and product of City’s Academy, has made two substitute appearances of 17 minutes in total for the club’s first team, including a Champions League game against Copenhagen last season. He also came on against Huddersfield Town in an FA Cup tie.

Several clubs are chasing Wright, who has also played as s right-back for City’s youth teams, but Posh now don’t appear to be one of them.