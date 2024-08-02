Darragh denies Manchester City youngster Jacob Wright will be joining Peterborough United
MacAnthony stated on his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast that a Premier League midfielder would move to London Road by the end of this week. The PT then revealed the player concerned was a Manchester City teenager.
Reports suggested 18 year-old Wright was the player concerned although MacAnthony shot the story down on Friday.
MacAnthony took to social media to say: “His name has not been discussed.”
Wright is with City on their pre-season tour to the United States and he played matches in the absence of the City players involved in the Euros.
Wright, a defensive midfielder and product of City’s Academy, has made two substitute appearances of 17 minutes in total for the club’s first team, including a Champions League game against Copenhagen last season. He also came on against Huddersfield Town in an FA Cup tie.
Several clubs are chasing Wright, who has also played as s right-back for City’s youth teams, but Posh now don’t appear to be one of them.