Posh star Ronnie Edwards in action with Tammy Abraham of Chelsea in a pre-season friendly in July 2021.

Sky Sports and the London Standard are reporting Palace have made a £4 million bid with £4 million of additional add ons and negotiations with Posh are ongoing.

Earlier this summer Posh chairman described an alleged bid of £4 million from Palace for Edwards as ‘derisory’.

Chelsea are still understood to be preparing an £8 million transfer deadline day bid for Peterborough United central defender Ronnie Edwards.Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony revealed on Wednesday he turned down two club record bids for the Edwards at the end of last week.

Chelsea are thought to be the club chasing Edwards the hardest. A source close to Stamford Bridge told the PT they had a £6 million bid rejected last week, but will be back with an £8 million offer on Thursday.

Posh have been holding out for a considerable fee and a promise from the buying club to loan Edwards straight back to London Road. If Edwards does leave for good today, Posh have a contingency plan involving the arrival of a left-footed centre-back.

The PT has twice reported on Chelsea’s interest in Edwards in the past three weeks.

Posh midfielder Idris Kanu has joined Barnet for an undisclosed fee. He has signed a two year contract with the National League club.