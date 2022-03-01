COUNTDOWN TO CITY: My Peterborough United team to keep the score down against Manchester City

Realistically damage limitation might be the order of the day against a star-studded visiting line-up.
I would have my best defenders on the pitch in a 3-4-2-1 formation. Three centre-backs and a couple of wing-backs (or maybe even a flat back five) should be the call tonight.
Skipper Oliver Norburn is suspended, Nathan Thompson, Joe Randall and Jack Taylor are out with injuries, while Callum Morton and Joe Taylor are cup tied.
1. STEVEN BENDA
He's going to be busy, but he showed at Fulham last week that he can thrive against a top side.
2. BALI MUMBA
I'm starting to feel for Mumba a bit. He's barely played on the right-hand side, his strongest side, but his speed and defensive qualities should earn him the right wing-back side over Joe Ward. Mumba carries as big an attacking threat anayway and he has experience of playing against City this season, not that it went well!
3. HAYDEN COULSON
The on-loan left-sided defender showed enough as a substitute against Hull City at the weekend to demand selection tonight. He's a better defender than Harrison Burrows and his direct running and speed make him a lively attacking option, should Posh ever get hold of the ball.
4. JOSH KNIGHT
I guess if Beevers is selected to give a left-footed balance to the side, Knight would be the one under threat, with Frankie Kent moving to the right of a back three. That would be harsh on Knight who would have better defensive protection on his outside in my starting line-up.