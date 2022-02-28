COUNTDOWN TO CITY: Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus both be set to play against Peterborough United after recovering from injury

Phil Foden and Jack Grealish celebrate victory over Brentford earlier this month. PA Wire/PA Images.

Grealish (shin) and Jesus (muscle) have missed the last three weeks with injuries but made their return to the matchday squad against Everton on Saturday (February 26).

Jesus came on for the final 13 minutes, while Grealish remained on the bench.

With City facing Manchester United the match after Posh, Pep Guardiola may well use Tuesday’s cup tie as a chance to give them vital minutes to aid their recoveries.

Speaking at his news conference today (February 28), Guardiola also confirmed that Ukrainian international Oleksandr Zinchenko would definitely be in the starting XI. The versatile defender was in tears at the support shown for his homeland prior to the Everton match but was not involved on the pitch.

City are expected to be without their usual stand-in goalkeeper, USA international Zack Steffen, raising the possibility of either first-choice keeper Ederson featuring against Posh or more likely 36-year-old ex-England international Scott Carson will make only his second ever appearance for the club.

19-year-old midfielder Cole Palmer would almost certainly have started the match but looks likely to miss out due to the foot injury sustained against Swindon on the third round of the cup.

Guardiola has a track record of playing strong teams in the FA Cup this season and players such as Ilkay Gundogan, John Stones, Joao Cancelo, Rodri and Bernardo Silva could all feature.

Guardiola said: “It’s one game, it’s a final, they’re not in the best position in the Championship but it’s a game in their stadium, with their conditions and we have to adapt tomorrow. We will prepare well today, to get to the quarter finals tomorrow.

“Zinchenko will figure. I think it will be good for him to play and show the reason why he’s here. A magnificent player to play football.

“There were some knocks but everyone trained today.

“Steffen is still in the gym, he had a problem with his shoulder which is difficult for goalkeepers. We will decide the goalkeeper tomorrow with Xavi (goalkeeper coach).”