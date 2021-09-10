Conor ‘overjoyed’ to have joined Peterborough United, the perfect club for this stage of his career

Conor Coventry playing for West Ham United in the summer.

Midfielder Coventry could make his debut at Bramall Lane tomorrow (September 11, 3pm) after joining Posh on a season-long loan from West Ham United.

The 21 year-old was on the bench for the Hammers in all three Premier League matches this season, but his Football League experience is restricted to seven League One appearances for Lincoln City.

Coventry was the number one Posh transfer target in the summer, but he was sin’t signed until deadline day last month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I knew Peterborough were interested in me many weeks ago,” Coventry revealed. “But nothing happened and it got to the stage where I felt I would be staying at West Ham.

“I eventually got the call the deal was back on and I was overjoyed. The Championship is a great league, but also a very tough league and I can’t wait to get started and try and the help the club up the table.

“I’m grateful to Peterborough for keeping faith in me all summer. I’m eager and ready to get going. I need to play games at this stage of my career and the way Peterborough play and the role the manager has in mind for me makes this the ideal club for me.

“It’s been great to be involved at West Ham. The atmosphere was incredible at the first game of the season at Newcastle. Things are going well at the club right now so it was good to be around it all.

“I wsa just starting to find my feet at Lincoln when the pandemic stopped the season in its tracks which was frustrating, but much worse things than that happened because of Covid.

“I know a fair few of the lads here and they’ve all been very welcoming. I know Jack Taylor very well. He’s a great lad and a top player so I hope I can complement his quality.

“I’m confident I can hit the ground running and I’d love to play a part at Sheffield United. They have some passionate fans up there and the atmopshere should be fantastic.”

Coventry joined up with his Posh teammates for the first time yesterday (Thursday). He had been away skippering Ireland Under 21s and scored his first goal for his country since he was 15 in a 2-0 win in Bosnia & Herzegovina.