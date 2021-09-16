Congratulations to Darren Ferguson as he breaks Barry Fry’s record for the most games as manager of Peterborough United

Darren Ferguson (centre) with Barry Fry (right) and Darragh MacAnthony in December, 2013.

Fry managed Posh in a 10-year stint between May 1996 and May 2005. He took charge of 417 Football League matches, including three as a caretaker-boss following the resignation of Steve Bleasdale in January, 2006.

Fry also managed Posh in 31 FA Cup ties, 19 League Cup ties and 24 ‘other’ matches which includes the Football League Trophy and play-off games.

Ferguson has managed Posh in 491 competitive matches spread over three spells between January, 2007 and now.

Ferguson has managed Posh in 425 Football League matches, 23 FA Cup ties, 18 League Cup ties and 25 ‘other matches’.

Ferguson is way ahead of Fry in terms of Posh wins though, The current boss has 221 wins to Fry’s 168.

Other Posh facts

1) Posh have now conceded five goals in the second half of a game five times after the 6-2 debacle at Sheffield United last weekend. The previous occasion was at Oldham in January, 2014 when Posh lost 5-4. Posh have conceded six goals in a second-half twice at Tranmere (1985) and Chester (1972).

2) Posh last conceded six in a game at Reading in a Championship fixture in March, 2010. Posh lost 6-0 in Gary Johnson’s second game as Posh boss.

3) Darren Ferguson had never previously managed a side that conceded six goals in a single match.